L.A. DIGEST: Young entrepreneur program comes to Carson

CARSON — Following a successful 2017 roll-out as part of L.A. County Parks After Dark activities at Ted Watkins Park, the Entrepreneur Education Center will expand its Young Adult Entrepreneur Program to the city of Carson.

Free enrollment for the 18-week course of study will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 30 at the Carson Community Center, 801 E. Carson St. The instruction is designed to assist and educate multi-cultural entrepreneurs between the ages of 16 and 26 on the ins and outs of how to start or expand a small business in the communities of Watts, Willowbrook, Compton, Gardena, South Gate, Lynwood and Carson,

A special attraction of the evening will be a roundtable panel discussion, moderated by radio personality Janine Haydel, offering advice to entrepreneurs interested in exploring opportunities in areas ranging from retail to real estate, the food industry and becoming a franchisee, to legal matters, human resources and management.

Panelists include Ed Rice, owner of five Popeye’s Franchises; Sam Polk activist and owner of eight of Every Tables; Lori Harris, a group transformational coach; Shannon Brailey of Wintrust Mortgage; and Monica Castaneda, specializing in human resources.

The program is sponsored by county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Cathay Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Republic Bank, Boston Private Bank and Trust, First Credit Bank, Jenkins, Gales & Martinez, McDonald’s, Popeye’s Chicken, theL.A. Department of Water and Power, Black Business Association and Pacific Western Bank.

Information: (323) 757-7506.

Deadline near for

summer program

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — High school students interested in the youth innovative entrepreneurial leadership development summer program must submit their application before the May 24 deadline.

The free week-long summer program will take place June 10-14, giving District 9 youth an opportunity to interact with industry professionals across varying fields such as architecture, clean technology, trade, video game development, advertising and public relations. Students will have the opportunity to gain knowledge, create new friends and make contacts for possible internships.

Information: Mike Castillo at Mike.Castillo@lacity.org, or (323) 846-2651.

District 9 plans

community cleanup

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Office of Councilman Curren Price is teaming up with John Muir Middle School for its monthly community cleanup from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 25, at 5929 S. Vermont Ave.

Tools, gloves and lunch will be provided. Those in need can also get community service hours.

Information: Herb Wesson III at (323) 846-2651.

Caribbean Literary

Festival to be held

CRENSHAW — Malik Books will host the second annual Caribbean Literary Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The event will highlight writers of Caribbean descent and promises a day of fun and festivities, including a children’s village with storytelling and games, conversations with authors, panel discussions, book sales and signings, music, Caribbean cuisine and much more. For information, visit www.CALIFEST.org.

Africa Day Fest

planned May 25

LOS ANGELES — Africa Day Fest 2019, a free, fun, family-friendly street festival to celebrate African arts and culture through music, food, fashion show, performance and children’s activities, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.

Organization offers

homebuyer workshop

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation, in conjunction with CTBC Bank, will host a free homebuyer workshop from 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at 1130 W. Slauson Ave.

RSVP at conta.cc/2IQhVYlcont or contact Erika Jackson at ejackson@vsedc.org or (323) 753-2335.

Women’s empowerment

conference scheduled

TORRANCE — Beverly “Bam” Crawford, founder and president of the Company International and pastor of the Bible Enrichment Fellowship International along with Gabrianna Crawford, a.k.a. the artist Punky G, will host the Company International’s eighth annual Women’s Empowerment ConferenceMay 30 through June 1 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Torrance.

Registration and conference details can be found at: www.regonline.com/Bam or www.thecompanyinternational.com or call (310) 330-4700.

Farmer’s market

planned in Compton

COMPTON — A farmer’s market and health information session featuring health screenings, music, crafts and kid’s activities, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1 at NHS Center for Sustainable Communities, 1051 W. Rosecrans Ave.

College partnership

celebration planned

COMPTON — A special Partnership Celebration featuring employees from Compton College and El Camino College, along with federal, state and local officials, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 30 at Compton College Gymnasium, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd. This historic partnership is the first of its kind in California and has resulted in thousands of students reaching their academic and career goals. Hundreds of guests are expected to attend this ceremony and celebration.

Authors attend

event in Carson

CARSON — Stephanie Walton, the creator of the Passion Architect System, will headline an event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 1 at the Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St.

Wendy Gladney and Catrena Elliot will be guest speakers at this event, which includes networking with music, food and book signings by Walton and Gladney.

Attendees will receive one signed copy of “Succeeding with Passion” by Walton, and one signed copy of “Forgiveness Change Your Life Forever” by Gladney with the purchase of a ticket.

Register at eventbrite.com. For more information, email b_rightevents@yahoo.com.

