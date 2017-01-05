L.A. groups ask court to strike ‘retaliatory’ suit

LOS ANGELES —An oil industry lawsuit against youth and activist groups in South Los Angeles and Wilmington is “a classic example of a retaliatory strategic lawsuit against public participation” that violates California law, according to a special motion filed by attorneys for South Los Angeles youth group.

The motion was filed on behalf of the Youth for Environmental Justice, the South Central Youth Leadership Coalition (SCYLC), and the Center for Biological Diversity, organizations that sued the city of Los Angeles one year ago.

The original suit alleged a pattern and practice of violating the California Environmental Quality Act in approving drilling applications and unlawful racial discrimination by requiring inferior protective conditions for oil operations in communities of color, as compared to largely white communities.

While the suit was pending, the city’s Planning Department adopted new procedures for oil drilling applications designed to ensure compliance with state environmental review mandates and protect the health and safety of communities of color impacted by neighborhood drilling.

In light of the new procedures, which addressed most of their allegations, the city of Los Angeles settled the suit and dismissed the case on Sept. 28, 2016.

Lawsuits brought in retaliation against people and organizations that exercise their freedom of speech and right to petition the government to redress grievances are known as SLAPP suits, which stands for strategic lawsuit against public participation.

California’s anti-SLAPP statute is designed to protect people who exercise their right to participate in civic life by providing for the quick dismissal of non-meritorious lawsuits brought to intimidate and harass those who speak out on issues of public importance. The statute provides for the special motion to dismiss a SLAPP suit that the groups have filed.

“We believe they don’t have any legal cause of action,” said Maya Golden-Krasner an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “The allegations are absurd. This suit is being used to attack public interest groups and youths who live near oil drilling sites.”

In their motion to strike, the youth groups argue that the cross-complaint, including both causes of action arise from acts in furtherance of the nonprofit defendants’ right of petition or free speech in connection with a public issue and that the Petroleum Association cannot demonstrate a probability of prevailing on either of its causes of action.

In its cross-complaint, the California Independent Petroleum Association (CIPA) states that it objects to the settlement agreement and that any settlement agreement between the petitioners and the city would violate CIPA’s due process right under the California Constitution to have a decision on the merits of the litigation and would be unenforceable as to CIPA thereby rendering any settlement meaningless.

Golden-Krasner said that if CIPA was unhappy with the settlement there were other avenues it could have pursued rather than filing what her group calls baseless legal clams.

“We were somewhat surprised by the suit but not entirely because the oil industry is known for scorched earth practices,” Golden-Krasner said. “If we lose at trial, we will definitely appeal and we’re confident that we’ll win.”

Efforts to contact CIPA did not generate a response prior to press time.