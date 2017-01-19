L.A. members of Congress to boycott inauguration

LOS ANGELES — Several members of the Southland’s congressional delegation plan to skip the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

Rep. Karen Bass polled her constituents on Twitter, asking them if she should attend the inauguration after Trump made disparaging remarks about Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, a veteran of the civil rights movement and an icon among black political leaders in the country after Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

Trump referred to Lewis as “all talk, talk, talk, no action,” and said Lewis should spend more time worrying about his Atlanta congressional district which he called crime ridden.

According to Bass, 84 percent of the respondents said she shouldn’t attend the inauguration and on Jan. 17 she made it official that she wouldn’t attend.

“After receiving an overwhelming response on the Twitter poll, I’ve decided not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump,” Bass wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, tweeted Jan. 15 that she “never contemplated” attending the transfer of power ceremony.

The day before, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Los Angeles, tweeted a broadside at the new president: “Trump — who lost the popular vote — has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements,” he said in an email.

“In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis.

“Trump has made statements denigrating the patriotic and professional men and women of our intelligence services, many of whom risk their lives in service to our nation. He also continues to believe Vladimir Putin over our intelligence services and is actively misleading the American people when he denies Putin ordered a brazen, multifaceted cyberattack on America to benefit Trump.”

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Commerce, also decided not to attend the inauguration.

“I thought long and hard about attending the inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party,” she wrote on Facebook. “However, the disparaging remarks the president-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values.

“As a result, I will not be attending the inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the president-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric and govern responsibly, respectfully and compassionately, in accordance with our American values.”

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, also is skipping the inauguration.

“After much thought, I have decided to stand with John Lewis and not attend the inauguration,” she said on Twitter over the weekend.

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Norwalk, didn’t say whether she would attend the inauguration, but she blasted Trump for his comments about Lewis.

“I am angered and shaken by Donald Trump’s attack on my friend John Lewis,” Sanchez said. “John Lewis is a man of faith who has made fighting against injustice his life’s mission. Our country is better because of good men like John Lewis.”

California’s newly elected U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will attend the Trump inauguration, her press secretary, Tyrone Gayle, said.

“The senator definitely will be there,” Gayle said.

The senior California Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, was undecided as of Jan. 15, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Feinstein, 83, underwent a heart pacemaker implant operation last week, but has returned to work at the Capitol.