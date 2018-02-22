L.A. DIGEST: Actors to be featured in panel discussion

LOS ANGELES –– Actors Anthony Anderson and Yara Shahidi will be featured at a live panel discussion about the emergence of black Hollywood and industry diversity on Feb. 24 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event, entitled “History By Us: Black History Told by Those Making It,” celebrates African American Heritage Month. Live music will be provided.

Admission is free and doors open at 6 p.m.

The Holden Performing Arts Center is located at 4718 W. Washington Blvd. Information and tickets: www.att.com/28 days.

NAACP to present

Theater Awards

LOS ANGELES — Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson will host the 27th annual National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Theater Awards and Dinner Show Feb. 26 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Broadway and film actress Jenifer Lewis, who is known for her roles in movies like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “The Wedding Ringer” and more.

Broadway actor Brandon Victor Dixon will be honored with the Spirit Award and the Trailblazer Award this year will go to Anika Noni Rose.

The Biltmore Hotel is located at 506 S. Grand Ave., 90071. Tickets and information: www.naacptheatreawards.com.

Center to offer

citizenship workshop

LOS ANGELES — A free U.S. Citizenship and Temporary Protected Status workshop will take place at El Santo Nino Community Center Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those attending will receive on-site help with their naturalization applications and TPS renewals from legal experts. Financial help to pay for filing fees will be available to eligible individuals who live in Council District 9.

The workshop is presented by the office of Councilman Curren Price in partnership with the Central American Resource Center.

The organization will process applications for renewals during the workshop. The deadline for TPS renewal is March 9.

The center is located at 601 E. 23rd St. Information and appointments: (213) 814-5248.

Trade Tech to host

job fair Feb. 24

LOS ANGELES — The first Get Paid! Work Ready L.A. Youth Job Fair and Hiring Event for youth ages 16 to 24 will take place Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College.

Those who attend the event can explore part-time, full-time and internship opportunities working in health care, hospitality services and more.

Those attending should be prepared to interview with employers and should bring copies of their resumes.

Skills workshops and informational tabling about upcoming and future opportunities also will be available.

Trade Tech is located at 2115 S. Grand Ave. Information: (323) 846-2651.

Event matches up

business owners

LOS ANGELES — Businesses owned by women, veterans, minorities and small businesses are invited to attend the Build with LA Construction Matchmaking event on doing business with the city of L.A. Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Reef.

Participants will get the chance to speak with contractors, learn about accessing future procurement opportunities and receive business resource information.

Individuals must register by Feb. 23.

The Reef is located at 1933 S. Broadway. Information: (213) 293-9030 or email: buildwith@lacityb2b.org.

Council District 9

holds monthly cleanup

LOS ANGELES — The monthly Council District 9 Community Clean Up will take place Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Dolores Huerta Elementary School.

Volunteers will be provided with tools, gloves and lunch. Service hours will also be given.

The school is located at 260 E. 31st St. Information: (323) 846-2651.

Library offers

video gaming

LOS ANGELES — A day of Wii video gaming and exercise will be held at Hyde Park Library March 7 at 11 a.m.

Participants will get the chance to bowl, play baseball, basketball and tennis, windsurf and more using the Wii system. The Wii system allows people to play games by moving their arms.

The library is located at 2205 W. Florence Ave. Information: (323) 750-7241.

Compton plans

open mic night

COMPTON — Compton Open Mic will take place Feb. 22 at the Dollarhide Community Center from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The open mic will be hosted by Jaybee and will feature special guest Amber Riley.

The event is in celebration of Black History Month, which intends to empower, elevate, communicate and advance, and is made possible by Mayor Aja Brown.

Sign ups for the open mic are from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

The center is located at 301 N. Tamarind Ave. Information: comptonopenmic@gmail.com.

Culture celebrated

at Long Beach event

LONG BEACH — “The Making of a Kulture,” a Black History Month celebration, will take place Feb. 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Errion Gym.

Performances include the Gravity Dance Company and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

The event will commemorate the historical influences and the creation of black culture and its accomplishments.

Doors open at noon and parking will be available in the Museum of Latin American Art’s parking lot between 6th and 7th streets.

The event is being hosted by St. Anthony High School’s Diversity Club at 844 E. 6th St.

Aquarium hosts

annual festival

LONG BEACH — The 16th annual African American Festival at the Aquarium of the Pacific will take place Feb. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The celebration will feature live entertainment including Mardi Gras second line dancers, hip hop and break dancers, jazz musicians, West African dancers, storytellers, and arts and crafts.

Sharon and David McLucas will be honored during the Heritage Award Ceremony Feb. 24 at 1:40 p.m.

Members get in free and their guests receive 20 percent off. The cost for other guests is included in general admission tickets.

The aquarium is located at 100 Aquarium Way. Information: (562) 590-3100, ext. 0.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.