L.A. DIGEST: Bass holds congressional conversation

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, held another congressional conversation Aug. 21 to hear the thoughts and concerns of constituents. The event was attended by more than 250 residents at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to be vigilant and keep elected officials accountable,” Bass said. “These forums give me the opportunity to not only report back on what has been happening in Washington, but to also hear about how I can better serve my community.”

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson was also in attendance to provide an update on housing measures and other city issues brought up by constituents.

Bass is hosting another congressional conversation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Culver City Senior Center.

Black caucus

marks 50 years

UNIVERSAL CITY — The California Legislative Black Caucus will celebrate 50 years of advocacy in the Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Aug. 26 with a 6 p.m. reception followed by dinner and an awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown and Yvonne Brathwaite Burke will receive the Founders Awards, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas will receive the Vanguard Award and Nate Holden will receive the Chairman’s Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Information: visit http://blackcaucus.legislature.ca.gov.

College fund

plans annual walk

LEIMERT PARK — The United Negro College Fund will conduct its 34th annual Walk for Education Sept. 30.

More than 500 local leaders, community members, students and other UNCF supporters will walk to raise awareness and funds for UNCF. The Walk for Education is a five-kilometer walk but also a family-friendly event that is full of entertainment, music, kids’ activities, vendor booths and much more.

The walk is the signature fundraising event of the UNCF Los Angeles office. Funds are used to held send students to college.

Information (213) 639-3800.

Academy sets talk

on black filmmaker

HOLLYWOOD — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host James Naremore for its 15th Film Scholars Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St.

Naremore will discuss his forthcoming book focused on Charles Burnett, a renowned African-American filmmaker and key figure in the “L.A. Rebellion.”

The lecture will describe Burnett’s career through analysis of his films including “Killer of Sheep” and “The Glass Shield,” followed by a screening of Burnett’s “To Sleep with Anger.”

This is the 15th in a series of lectures spotlighting recipients of the Academy Film Scholars grant. Established in 2000, the Academy Film Scholars program is designed to stimulate and support the creation of new and significant works of film scholarship about aesthetic, cultural, educational, historical, theoretical or scientific aspects of theatrical motion pictures.

Councilman hosts

movie in the park

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson will host a free screening of the movie “Zootopia” at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 St. Andrews Recreation Center, 8701 S. St. Andrews Place.

Those wishing to attend may bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnics and enjoy a family movie with friends and neighbors, Harris-Dawson said.

Group to discuss

fascism Aug. 28

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A discussion on fascism and white supremacy will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Val Carson, a leader of the United Front Against Fascism, a 1990s group, will lead the discussion.

Information: (323) 732-6416.

Airport launches

apprentice program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles World Airports has launched the HireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness Program in partnership with Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Los Angeles Southwest College, and the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.

The workforce development program will prepare local residents for skilled craft labor careers to support the $15 billion capital improvement program at Los Angeles International Airport. Contractors performing work on LAWA projects are expected to exceed 30 percent local participation with a workforce that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles.

The eight-week program at Los Angeles Southwest College begins Sept. 11. Participants will receive free training to prepare them for entrance to union apprenticeships.

Information: (424) 646-7192.

Library offers

CalFresh signups

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Hyde Park branch of the Los Angeles library is helping people sign up for the CalFresh (food stamp) program from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29.

Representatives of the state Department of Public Social Services will be on hand at the library, 2205 W. Florence Ave., to help people find out if they qualify for the program.

Information (323) 750-7241

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.