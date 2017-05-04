L.A. DIGEST: City names intersection for Leon Garr

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — City Council President Herb Wesson and other elected officials were on hand May 4 to place ceremonial signs at the intersection of Vermont and Gage avenues in honor of Leon “Ted” Garr.

The intersection will be named Leon “Ted” Garr Intersection.

Garr has lived in Los Angeles for 80 of his 103 years.

He used most of his life savings to acquire Founders National Bank (now One United Bank), which became the first commercial bank owned by African Americans west of the Mississippi River. At the age of 96, he added the Garr Body Shop to his list of entrepreneurial quests.

He also has operated his own construction company, built shopping centers, motels, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, senior citizen housing complexes, child care centers and several custom homes in View Park, employing hundreds of community people along the way.

Recently he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Los Angeles Inter-Council of the United Negro College Fund.

Foster parenting

session planned

CARSON — In honor of National Foster Care Month, a Children’s Bureau branch is holding an information session for potential foster families from 10 a.m. to noon May 6, at 460 E. Carson Plaza Drive, Suite 102.

The Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children.

RSVP: (800) 730-3933 or email us at RFrecruitment@all4kids.org. An information packet or application may also be obtained by filling out a request form on the website at www.all4kids.org/program/foster-care.

Support group sets

monthly meeting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A support group for families of murdered victims will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 8 in the community room of the 77th Street Police Station, 7600 S. Broadway.

Donna Shibuya of the LAPD will serve as a guest speaker.

Information: (310) 547-JFMC or jfmc1995@yahoo.com.

Film on policing

to be screened

LOS ANGELES — “Do Not Resist,” a film examining the militarization of police forces in the U.S., will screen at 7:30 p.m. May 4, in the Billy Wilder Theatre at the Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd.

Viewers can experience a ride-along with a SWAT team, a police-training seminar about “righteous violence,” and a congressional hearing on the use of military equipment in small-town police departments.

A discussion with Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors will follow.

Ministry celebrates

175th anniversary

COMPTON — The Sisters of the Holy Family ministry is celebrating their 175th anniversary with a mass at 9 a.m. May 7 at St. Albert the Great Church, 804 E. Compton Blvd.

Archbishop Jose Gomez will preside and Bishop Alexander Salazar will serve as the homilist.

Author speaks

on forgiveness

LOS ANGELES — Author and motivational speaker Wendy Gladney Dean will share experiences from her latest book “Forgiveness: Change Your Life Forever” at 12:45 p.m. May 8, at the Ebell Theater of Los Angeles, 741 S. Lucerne Blvd.

A social will precede the program at 11:30 a.m. as well as a luncheon at noon.

Dean, the founder of nonprofit Forgiving For Living Inc., will speak on strategies and exercises that are relevant to both personal and professional life.

Cost is $25 for Ebell Club members until May 4, $30 after, and $35 for non-members until May 4.

Information: (323) 931-1277 ext. 131 or tickets@ebelloflosangeles.com.

Music competition

grants scholarships

CRENSHAW — The Georgia Laster Branch of the National Association of Negro Musicians Inc., is holding its 2017 National Music Scholarship Competition from 1 to 4:30 p.m. May 13 at Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 3740 Don Felipe Drive.

An awards presentation reception will take place immediately after the reception.

The event is free and open to the public.

Information: (661) 441-4152 or jimsings@sbcglobal.net.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.