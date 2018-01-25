L.A. DIGEST: Compton voters reject cannabis measures

COMPTON — Voters Jan. 23 soundly rejected two competing proposals for regulating cannabis businesses in the city, where marijuana dispensaries and other pot-related operations are banned.

The city’s proposal, known as Measure C, would have allowed marijuana sales while imposing a 10 percent business tax and banning commercial cultivation of marijuana in the city. It was rejected by 76.54 percent of the voters.

The competing initiative, Measure I, included many of the same provisions as Measure C, but called for a 5 percent business tax and would have allowed indoor marijuana-cultivation businesses. It was rejected by 76.68 percent of the voters.

The defeat of both measures means the city’s existing ban on marijuana business will remain in place.

Measure C also would have required dispensaries to be at least 1,000 feet from schools, churches, parks and child care or community centers. Measure I called only for a 600-foot distance from schools. Measure C also included a 30 percent local-hiring requirement, while Measure I did not have such a mandate.

Measure C called for a hard cap of 10 dispensaries in the city, while Measure I would have allowed up to 10 with more possible depending on the population increase.

Film festival

seeking volunteers

LOS ANGELES – The Pan-African Film and Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary Feb. 8-19. The organization is looking for volunteers and will be hosting an orientation Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

The film and program schedule is still being set.

Information: www.paff.org.

Black AIDS Institute

holds film screening

LOS ANGELES — In commemoration of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the University of Southern California Black Alumni Association and Institute for Diversity and Empowerment at Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism is partnering with the Black AIDS Institute and Full Frequency Media, to host a screening and discussion of the film “90 Days” Jan. 25.

The film was written by Nathan Hale Williams and co-directed by Jennia Fredrique Aponte and Nathan Hale Williams.

The screening and discussion will be held at USC’s Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism in Lecture Theatre L105A. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Information: (213) 353-3610.

Tavis Smiley

hosts town hall

LOS ANGELES — Broadcaster, advocate and author Tavis Smiley will host a Los Angeles town hall at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4708 W. Washington Blvd., as part of his five-city town-hall tour entitled “The Conversation: Women, Men and the Workplace.”

Each event will feature a panel of experts in dialogue with each other and the audience, all recorded live for Facebook.

Information: https://theconversationla.eventbrite.com.

Black Business group

plans annual awards

LOS ANGELES – The Black Business Association will host their annual awards dinner in recognition of Black History Month. The group will honor Rev. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray on Feb. 24 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

The theme of the dinner is African Americans in times of war.

Information: (323) 291-9334)

Engineers seek

women apprentices

LOS ANGELES – The Operating Engineers Training Trust is looking for women to participate in their apprenticeship program, Building Leadership Your Future as a Female Operating Engineer. Applications open this week and will close on Feb. 7 at midnight.

Information: (562) 254-4159.

Black vets plan

networking event

LOS ANGELES – The National Association for Black Veterans is hosting a networking event and panel discussion on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bob Hope Patriot Hall, 1816 S. Figueroa St.

The event will provide information about Frontier Communications and Southern California Gas Company. Panelists include Dawn Gilbert and Joe Chow. The affair is free for BBA and NABVET members and $45 for non-members.

Information: info@lumpkinlc.com.

Heritage Month

celebration set

LOS ANGELES – The office of Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Our Authors Study Club along with the city of Los Angeles will host an African American Heritage Month Celebration Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. on the City Hall south lawn.

Recipients of Hall of Fame Awards include Davis S Cunningham III, Lt. Col. Patricia Jackson-Kelly, Noel Massie and Dionne Warrick.

Information: (323) 871-5801.

Church group plans

Valentine’s dinner

COMPTON – The First United Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church of Compton are hosting their annual Valentine dinner, dance and concert Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The gala affair will be held at the church in Fentry Fellowship Hall, 1025 S. Long Beach Blvd.

Tickets are $35 per person.

Information: (310) 639-0775.

Compiled by Colin Washington

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.