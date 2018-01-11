L.A. DIGEST: Empowerment Congress to hold forum for governor candidates

LOS ANGELES — The Empowerment Congress, county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at USC will host the 26th annual Empowerment Congress Gubernatorial Town Hall Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. at the University of Southern California’s Bovard Auditorium.

Six candidates vying to become the next governor of California will face off for the first time during a 90-minute town hall. The year’s theme is “Empowering California: A Local Perspective.”

Gubernatorial candidates include Travis Allen, John Chiang, John Cox, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa.

Information: (213) 447-1277.

Sexual assault

discussion planned

LOS ANGELES — The Freedom Socialist Party is hosting a panel discussion centered on the #MeToo movement and fighting back against sexual assault on Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles.

The discussion will go beyond the hashtag to understand the power imbalances of gender, race and class that victimize women. What fuels sexual assault? How have female workers and sisters of color fought it before, and how can we eliminate it now?

The meeting is free. Brunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. for a donation.

Information: (323) 732-6416.

Firm to conduct

wellness event

LOS ANGELES — Collective Creations, a Los Angeles production and special events firm will host, “Changing the Road” a one day health and wellness event set for Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LA84 Foundation facility located at 2141 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, 90018.

Celebrate the new year with healthy food and activities for the whole family.

Information: (213) 858-1419.

Environment to be

topic of conference

CARSON — State, civic, and higher education leaders from throughout Southern California will come together Jan. 12 at Cal State Dominguez Hills for the Organizing Disadvantaged Communities for Success conference, which will focus on state programs that address issues related to energy and poor air and water quality.

The daylong conference, co-hosted by the City of Carson and Cal State Dominguez Hills, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Loker Student Union on campus.

It will bring together individuals responsible for administering local grant programs for disadvantaged communities to address environmental issues and educate city officials and managers, and business and community groups.

“The conference is another unique example of how Cal State Dominguez Hills is a catalyst for change within the underrepresented communities that the university serves, and the broader region,” said Michael Grimshaw, executive director of the Entrepreneurial Institute at Dominguez Hills, which will be hosting a “Toro Tank “competition, featuring cities, local schools, and green entrepreneurs presenting unique sustainability projects to a panel of judges.

“There will be so much for participants to learn, from grant programs available to disadvantaged communities and how to receive funding, to the right staff members at state agencies to work with to move a project forward,” Grimshaw said.

Airport apprentice

program to begin

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) announced the schedule for its HireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness Program class and mandatory orientation will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, at Southwest College. The eight-week program begins Feb. 5, at 7 a.m.

This workforce development program prepares local residents for skilled craft labor careers to support the multibillion-dollar capital improvement program at Los Angeles International Airport.

Information: (424) 646-7192.

College trustees

elect officers

COMPTON — The Compton Community College District Board of Trustees held its annual organizational meeting Dec. 12 and elected officers for 2018. Nicole Jones was elected president, Sonia Lopez was elected vice president; and LoWanda Green will serve as clerk. District CEO Keith Curry was elected to serve as secretary to the Board of Trustees until December 2018.

Additionally, Lopez was appointed to serve as the district’s representative to the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association, and Green will serve as the representative on the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization.

Board member Deborah LeBlanc was appointed to review nominations for membership on the California Community College Trustees Board and make a recommendation to the board.

The Board of Trustees carries out its responsibilities on behalf of the citizens of the Compton Community College District.

