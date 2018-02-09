L.A. Digest: ‘Family Feud’ to hold local auditions

LOS ANGELES ––The television show “Family Feud” will be in Los Angeles Feb. 10 and 11 for auditions.

To be eligible, five family members must be related by blood, marriage or legal adoption, and have U.S. citizenship or permission to work in the country. Any person who has been on three or more game shows in the last year or is running for political office is not eligible.

If anyone on the team has appeared on Family Feud within the last 10 years, they are also not eligible to play. It is suggested that contestants be at least 15 years old to play. Any team members who know or are related to employees from FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury or Wanderlust Productions, or are affiliated with Family Feud or any Steve Harvey productions, are also not eligible.

To make a tryout appointment, visit: www.familyfeud.com/audition.

Morrison Center

stages suicide play

LEIMERT PARK – The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., will present a limited run of Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.”

The play will star Kathryn Taylor Smith, Tene Carter, Nikki Gilliam, Mia K. Williams, Sam Christian, Suzanne Nichols and Lea Woods, and will run Feb. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m., Feb. 17 and 18 at 3 p.m, and Feb. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. The play tells the stories and experiences of several women who endured oppression under a sexist and racist society.

Shange’s play earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1977, making her the second African American woman to ever receive the nomination at the time.

Tickets are $25.

Information: www.barbaramorrison.com.

Author to speak at

Loyola Marymount

WESTCHESTER –– The 2016 National Book Award winner for nonfiction, Ibram X. Kendi, will talk about his award-winning book “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at Loyola Marymount University.

Kendi, a history professor and founding director of Anti-Racism Center at American University in Washington, D.C., will discuss how racism is laced within the systems and culture of America. He analyzes in his book how certain historical figures not typically considered racist, like W.E.B. DuBois, supported racism through their words and actions.

In an interview with Truthout last year, Kendi said that part of the reason why he wanted to write the book was because he “wanted to show the complexity of the human mind: How people can hold both racist and anti-racist ideas, how people can express both types of ideas, in the same book, in the same speech, in the same paragraph.”

The discussion will take place at the Ahmanson Auditorium.

Former officer

speaks at library

HYDE PARK –– To kick off African American Heritage Month, the Hyde Park Branch Library will present retired Stg. Cheryl Dorsey of the Los Angeles Police Department on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. for a discussion on social and institutional abuses.

Having worked for the LAPD for 20 years, Sgt. Dorsey hopes to expose the abuses she witnessed while proposing ways to fight them. During the talk, she will offer ways in which one can, when necessary, navigate the system and how it can be changed.

The library will also screen the 2002 film “Brown Sugar” starring Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be provided.

Hyde Park Branch Library is located at 2205 W Florence Ave, Los Angeles, 90043. For more information on upcoming events, visit: lapl.org.

New soccer team

to hold job fair

EXPOSITION PARK –– Residents of Council District 9 will have the opportunity to attend a Los Angeles Football Club Job Fair Feb. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Exposition Park.

During the job fair, residents can learn about more than 1,000 part-time and full-time employment opportunities as guest experience representatives, safety officers or work within food service, housekeeping and more.

Job seekers are encouraged to wear business casual clothing and to bring up-to-date resumes with them.

More than a 1,000 jobs will be opening in South L.A. as part of the $350 million LAFC soccer stadium, which broke ground August 2016. The project is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs, 40 percent of which will prioritize local people for hire.

The job fair will take place at 700 Exposition Park Drive in the building west of the California African American Museum. Free parking will be located at the Science Center parking lot off of 39th and Figueroa streets.

Compton holds cash

for college fair

COMPTON –– Compton College, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd., will host a Cash for College Fair to help students apply for financial aid on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vocational Technology Building.

Free online computer help as well as help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the California Dream Act Application will also be available. Attendees will have access to information on AB 540 students, and all assistance and information will be offered in English and Spanish.

The fair is open to the public and students are encouraged to attend with their parents. Attendees are asked to bring their Social Security numbers, permanent resident cards, a parent or guardian’s SS number, their 2016 federal income tax return or W-2 forms, and any public assistance aid information.

To get full access to financial aid options, students must apply for FAFSA by March 2.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda

