L.A. DIGEST: Family of performers to give concert

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Southwest College will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a concert featuring the Washingtons, a family of world-renown performers, at 8 p.m. April 22 in the Little Theatre on the Southwest College campus, 1600 W. Imperial Highway.

Performances will include: jazz from Kamasi Washington and Rickey Washington (father and son), socially conscious modern dance from Lula Washington and Tamica Washington (mother and daughter), Kamasi Washington and The Next Step 10-piece band playing music from their hit CD “The Epic” and Rickey Washington and his musicians playing a set of his original music.

Other entertainment includes a photo exhibit from Osofu Washington (Kamasi’s brother) and a historical presentation on L.A. Southwest College.

The pre-show event includes refreshments and the photo exhibition from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Tickets: washingtonfamilyatlasc.eventbrite.com or www.LASC.edu/50.

Obscure black

composers featured

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Afro-American Chamber Orchestra presents “Lost Black Masterworks Unveiled,” a program honoring the work of obscure composers, at 4 p.m. April 23, at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

Pieces performed include “Yamekraw” (Rhapsody in Black), by James Johnson, a close friend of George Gershwin, which was recently discovered in a Riverside attic.

Another discovery is “Symphony in A minor,” by 21-year-old Samuel Coleridge Tyler, an English composer, found at the British Library.

The event will also feature “O Guarany” by Antonio Carlos Gomez, whose work was discovered by Brazilian musicologists, and the West Coast premiere of “Martha’s Waltz,” by Jonathan Bailey Howard, the chair of composition, theory and history at Boston Conservatory and Harvard Award Recipient.

Tickets are $20; $10 for students with ID.

Information: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2895220.

Library to screen

film on Holocaust

INGLEWOOD — In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Inglewood Public Library will screen the documentary “A Voice from Mauthausen,” at 7 p.m. April 24, in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Mauthausen was a concentration camp classified in the deadliest category. The film shares the experiences of Jack Taylor, a lieutenant commander who parachuted behind enemy lines and conducted espionage missions to help the allied forces during World War II. When his cover was blown, he was sent to this concentration camp, which the Allies liberated hours before his execution.

The film includes stock footage from the Holocaust and is not suitable for children.

Information: (310) 412-5380 or library.cityofinglewood.org.

Financial advisors

present workshop

INGLEWOOD — Searchlight Financial Advisors, the hosts of “Smart Money Fundamentals” on KEIB AM 1150 and KRLA AM 870, are holding a free workshop on finances from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 25, in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall at the Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Attendees will learn how to reduce taxes, increase income, choose investments for growth and safety and select a financial advisor. They also will receive a forecast of the economy, real estate, interest rates and the stock market.

Information: (310) 412-5380 or library.cityofinglewood.org.

Jazz musicians

hold concert

CRENSHAW — The Charles “Dolo” Coker Jazz Scholarship Foundation is presenting its 34th annual “Tribute to Dolo” jazz concert from 3 to 6 p.m. April 23 in the Museum of African-American Art, on the third floor of the Macy’s department store in the Baldwin-Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Performers include Ernie Andrews, Betty Bryant, the Donald Dean Jazz All Stars, Jameal Dean and Jonathan Richards.

A reception will take place at 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and jazz CDs available for purchase.

A $25 tax-deductible admission, $15 for students, is requested with all proceeds going toward student jazz musicians.

Information: (323) 935-1374.

City Earth Day

festival planned

EXPOSITION PARK — L.A. Sanitation is hosting a citywide Earth Day L.A. Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, on the South Lawn of Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Drive.

More than 50 exhibits will promote sustainability and environmentally friendly activities. Live musical acts also will perform.

Complimentary food will be available as long as supplies last.

Hawthorne plans

Earth Day event

HAWTHORNE — The city of Hawthorne and Councilwoman Angie Reyes English are hosting a service provider fair and Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, in Hawthorne Memorial Park, 3901 W. El Segundo (at Prairie).

The fair will feature service provider booths, emergency preparedness information and promotional giveaways. Some of those include a free compost giveaway, free paper shredding and a children’s art booth.

Lunch will be served on a first-come basis.

Sessions assist with

reverse mortgages

COMPTON — HOPE NOW, an alliance between mortgage companies and counselors, is holding a series of free, hour-long, reverse mortgage education seminars from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27, at the Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave.

Attendees will receive one-on-one counseling with reverse mortgage professionals. Please bring: Photo ID, a copy of most recent: Property tax bill, Homeowner’s Insurance Policy, HOA statement (if applicable), two most recent bank statements (all pages, including blank pages), last year’s tax returns, documentation of all income, recent utility bills and a hardship letter.

The seminars will begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. No pre-registration is required. Families are encouraged to attend.

Free food and parking will be available. A drawing for gift cards will take place at the end of each session.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

