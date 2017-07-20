L.A. DIGEST: Fashion show to benefit designers

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Fashion Legacy Association is honoring the legacy of the Ebony Fashion Fair with a charity celebration from 6 p.m. to midnight July 22, at Los Angeles Trade Tech College, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

The evening will begin with a VIP reception and tributes, and continue with a fashion show and live music at 8:30 p.m. Dancing with a live DJ will begin at 10 p.m.

The proceeds will benefit mentoring programs and scholarships that support multicultural fashion designers.

Some of the event’s honorees include Pat Cleveland, one of the first African-American supermodels; actor Richard Roundtree (“Being Mary Jane,” and “Shaft”); actress Judy Pace (“Peyton Place) and L.A. celebrity fashion designer Linda Stokes of LSO Designs.

Tickets: Full-evening event, $150; Fashion show only, $75; www.flairinc.org.

Bus tour targets

black businesses

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Financial advisor Rosie Milligan and the West Coast Harvest Institute supporters are kicking off their first “Get on the Bus” black business tour at 9 a.m. July 22. Participants will board in the parking lot of Power of Love World Ministries at 1426 W. Manchester Blvd.

They will then visit three black-owned businesses: a beauty supply, a clothing store for both women and men and a woman-owned market in Compton.

The Harvest Institute is a nonprofit established to develop policies, programs, conduct research, and to engage in activities that lead to a black America that is self-sufficient economically, politically and is competitive as a group.

Information: (323) 750-3592 .

Discussion planned

on immigration policy

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Freedom Socialist Party is holding a discussion about building a united front to pressure government officials to declare Los Angeles an official sanctuary city at 7 p.m. July 24, in Solidarity Hall, 2122 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Snacks will be available for a donation at 6:30 p.m.

Information: (323) 732-6416, email fspla@earthlink.net.

Resource fair

opens to ex-inmates

INGLEWOOD — Chuco’s Justice Center, 1137 E. Redondo Blvd., is presenting a re-entry resource fair to formerly incarcerated men, women and youth from noon to 2 p.m. July 22.

The event is free and attendees will receive hygiene kits, clothes and interview attire, confidential HIV/AIDS testing, a hot catered meal, bus passes and phones as well as assistance with ID and birth certificates, all free of charge.

Those attending also can expect to access local community service providers sharing resources from housing, felon-friendly employment and medical assistance.

Information: (323) 214-5470 or dwaynesuccess@youth4justice.org.

Pageant winner

to hold art auction

VENICE — Kristi Eddy, who won this year’s Mrs. California-America beauty pageant, is hosting a public art show and silent auction featuring three local African-American artists from 1 to 4 p.m. July 23, at the Gallery at Marco Place, 928 Marco Place.

She will use the funds to compete in the Mrs. America pageant, the only beauty competition for married women.

Tickets: $40 at http://bit.ly/2vveMmC.

Grambling alumni

to host convention

LOS ANGELES — The Grambling University National Alumni Association is holding its annual convention July 20-23 at Sheraton Gateway Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

The festivities begin with a Dodgers baseball game from 6 to 10 p.m. July 20. The bus departs from the Sheraton Gateway. Tickets are $25-$45 per person and food is included.

The following day, E. Faye Williams, past national president, will serve as the keynote speaker at the life membership luncheon, an event that honors members who have made an invaluable impact on the Grambling community from noon to 2 p.m. July 21. Tickets are $60.

A comedy show and dancing will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight in the hotel ballroom. Melanie Comarcho is the featured comedian. Tickets are $40 and include light refreshments and a cocktail.

The weekend will wrap up with a Black and Gold Gala, a celebration that acknowledges significant contributions of Grambling alumni, from 7 p.m. to midnight, July 22. Tickets are $75.

These events are open to the public. Tickets: www.gunaa.net.

Alumni reunite

with crab boil

ALTADENA — The HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Alliance Committee is celebrating its fifth-year reunion with a crawfish/crab boil from 2 to 7 p.m. July 22, at Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave.

The event aims to bring together HBCU alumni across the state from every HBCU from the South to the East Coast.

Kids can enjoy water slides and space walks. High school students will have the opportunity to win a scholarship to attend the HBCU Reunion Tours.

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2vvkS6n.

Tech conference

features workshops

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A tech and entertainment conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22, at 3341 W. 43rd Place.

Representatives from Magic Johnson Enterprise, Blavity, Sony, Instagram, BET will workshops on topics such as digital marketing, critical media, Virtual Reality and film finance.

