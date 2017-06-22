L.A. DIGEST: Forum to discuss Trump’s presidency

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Elected officials Rep. Karen Bass, state Sen. Holly Mitchell and City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson are holding a community forum, “Trump’s Assault on Black America,” from 10 a.m. to noon June 24, at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

Topics will include the war on drugs, discriminatory voter ID laws and police officer-involved shootings.

RSVP: bit.ly/trumptownhall or info@seachangepac.org.

Crenshaw health fest

planned at mall

CRENSHAW — Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas will host the 2017 Health Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The annual festival will offer free and confidential health, vision and dental screenings along with wellness information from participating organizations.

In addition to free health screenings, the festival will include giveaways and activities for the whole family to participate in.

Information: (323) 291-5441.

Program focuses on

reading, enrichment

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A Reading for Fun summer enrichment program will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26-July 21 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8305 S. Gramercy Place.

The program is designed to encourage students to improve their reading skills through selecting books of their own choosing for enjoyment. It also includes other activities like martial arts, music, choir and educational field trips.

There is a one- time registration fee of $30 per child, which includes lunch.

Information: (323)-753-3535 or Izora Gamble at (213)-770 -8054.

TV show inspires

activity day

COMPTON — PBS SoCal is hosting its third annual Summer Learning Day from noon to 4 p.m. June 24, at Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave.

Activities are inspired by the animated show “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”

Black documentaries

to be screened

LOS ANGELES — The Black Association of Documentary Filmmakers West is presenting “Day of Black Docs” from noon to 5 p.m. June 24, at the American Film Institute Mark Goodson Theatre, 2021 N. Western Ave.

Three feature-length award-winning documentaries and one short documentary will screen. The Sundance Film Festival winner “Whose Streets?” examines the Ferguson, Missouri, uprising. “Chasing Trane,” explores the life of musician John Coltrane. “By Blood” chronicles American Indians of African descent as they battle to regain their tribal citizenship and “Bulldogging: the African American Cowboy Project” explores the contributions of black cowboys to Western culture.

Moderating the post-screening panel discussion will be Nana Gyamfi, human and civil rights attorney and adjunct professor in the Pan African Studies Department at Cal State Los Angeles.

Tickets are $20 at www.dayofblackdocs.org.

Leimert Park hosts

Festival of Masks

LEIMERT PARK — The nonprofit L.A. Commons is hosting a Festival of Masks at 1 p.m. June 25, 4343 Leimert Blvd.

The event will feature live music, dance and a mask-making workshop at 10 a.m. It is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Information: beth@lacommons.org or (323) 620-6822.

Workshop on

census data set

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library and the U.S. Census Bureau’s L.A. regional office are presenting a free workshop on census data for community analysis from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 28, in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall at the Main Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Workshop participants will access neighborhood-level data to create community profiles, obtain the most recent data on age, income, poverty, race/ethnicity and other measures using American Community Survey yearly released data.

The program is free and open to the public.

Information: (310) 412-5380 or visit http://library.cityofinglewood.org.

Forum planned

on sex trafficking

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Rotary Club is holding a forum on sex trafficking from 9 a.m. to noon June 24, 324 E. Queen St.

Vicki Radel, the Rotary District peace chair, will serve as the guest speaker.

RSVP by June 22 at (925) 519-2964.

Speaker discusses

the environment

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — David McNeil, executive officer of the Baldwin Hills Conservancy, is giving a talk about the environment, sustainability and the future of “green” justice from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 28, in the Community Room at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The event is part of a series “Expanding Community Sustainability.” It is free and open to the public.

RSVP: (323) 298-5077.

Crenshaw Chamber

plans awards gala

BEVERLY HILLS — The Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce will hold its 84th annual Anniversary Awards Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at the Intercontinental Hotel Los Angeles Century City.

This chamber will honor some of the community’s distinguished leaders and visionaries. They include former City Councilman Nate Holden who will receive the Living Legend Award; KarLee Young of the Crenshaw Yoga and Dance Center who will receive the Pioneer of the Year Award and Alex Warren of the ED Center who will receive the Member of the Year Award.

For information on tickets and sponsorships, contact Janet Mendez at (323) 293-2900.

