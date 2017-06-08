L.A. DIGEST: Foundation holds Excellence Awards lunch

BEVERLY HILLS — Designer and philanthropist Tina Knowles-Lawson, media and cosmetics mogul Linda Johnson Rice, and In A Perfect World Foundation’s President Manuela Testolini, were honored at the Ladylike Foundation’s ninth annual Women of Excellence Awards Luncheon June 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Holly Robinson-Peete served as the luncheon’s emcee. The event raised $500,000 for the nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate, empower and inspire young girls living in underprivileged communities around the Greater Los Angeles area. Funds raised enable LadyLike Foundation to provide six scholarships to college-bound young ladies from the inner city Los Angeles.

The star-studded event was attended by celebrities from the music, sports and entertainment world, including Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy, Jamie Foxx, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jimmy Jam, Cookie Johnson and many more.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters presented Linda Johnson Rice with her award, and TV host Shaun Robinson presented Manuela Testolini with her award.

Collection of

stories to debut

LEIMERT PARK — Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan Blvd., is holding a launch for “He Never Came Home: Interviews, Stories and Essays from Daughters on Life Without Fathers,” from 7 to 9 p.m. June 13.

The editor, Regina R. Robertson, will be available for interviews. She is also the West Coast editor for Essence magazine.

Information: (847) 475-4457 ext. 4# or at jarik@agatepublishing.com.

Conference planned

for former inmates

CRENSHAW — The Anchor of Hope Ministry, in partnership with West Los Angeles Church of God in Christ, 3045 Crenshaw Blvd., is hosting a re-entry conference and expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9, in the Crystal Room.

More than 20 guest speakers will inform local church leaders on resources for the formerly incarcerated. The event will include legal discussions, panel workshops and testimonies.

Lunch is provided.

RSVP: (323) 432-3976 or info@aohministry.org.

Library hosts

quilting circle

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A quilting circle will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the Hyde Park Miriam Matthews Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The circles take place the second Saturday of each month. Participants must be 18 years or older to attend.

For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 72 hours prior to the event.

Academy to screen

romantic comedy

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host a special screening of director Theodore Witcher’s “Love Jones” at 7:30 p.m. June 13, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd.

A panel discussion will follow the screening with Witcher, actors Lisa Nicole Carson, Nia Long, Larenz Tate and Isaiah Washington, cinematographer Ernest Holzman and executive producer Julia Chasman.

“Love Jones” tells the story of two young African-American artists: Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate), a poet and aspiring writer, and Nina Mosley (Nia Long), a photographer. After a chance meeting, the two fall in love against the backdrop of Chicago’s spoken-word poetry scene.

Tickets: http://www.oscars.org/events/love-jones-20th-anniversary-screening-and-conversation

Community college

holds commencement

COMPTON — El Camino College Compton Center will hold its 2017 Commencement Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. June 8, in the Tartar Quad on campus, 1111 E. Arestia Blvd.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the first Latino to lead the California Community Colleges.

Church holds luncheon

on self-improvement

CRENSHAW — The West Los Angeles Church of God in Christ, 3045 Crenshaw Blvd., presents its BLOOM (Be lifted out of mess) luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10, in the Crystal Room.

The conference focuses on ways to “bloom” into your best self through spirituality, education, finances, health and fitness and self-confidence.

Deborah Smith Pegues, author of self-improvement books, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Donation is $25.

RSVP: jblake@westa.org or (323) 733-8300 ext. 2610.

Conference focuses

on business of sports

LEIMERT PARK — The National Alliance of African-American Athletes presents a free conference, “The Global Business of Sports,” from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 10, at Vision Theatre, 3341 W. 43rd Place.

Topics covered include: how to earn a scholarship playing sports in college; the mental, academic and physical elements of college sports; the experiences of student athletes; how to find a job in the sports industry; get a contract with sports organizations and how to create and sustain a business or nonprofit in the sports sector.

Registration: (323) 503-5675.

Group for murdered

victims’ families meets

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – A support group for families of murdered victims will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 12, in the community room of the 77th Street police station, 7600 S. Broadway.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.