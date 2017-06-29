L.A. DIGEST: Grant provides computer labs to schools

WATTS — Kaiser Permanente, in partnership with the Chris Paul Family Foundation, has awarded a $100,000 grant to refurbish and equip two computer labs at elementary schools in the Watts neighborhood. The health care provider also brought something just as important to the students in this underserved community in South Los Angeles: lessons on how to cope with stress, bullying and other tests of their mental health.

“Success in life requires you to train the body and the mind,” NBA all star Chris Paul said. “The Chris Paul Family Foundation is proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to bring vital learning technology and resiliency skills to kids in the Watts community.”

At a ribbon cutting ceremony at Compton Avenue Elementary School, Paul and Gwen Tyson, a counselor from the nearby Kaiser Permanente Watts Counseling and Learning Center, teamed up to lead a workshop designed to teach coping skills to children in the community.

The two organizations’ grant brought computers, monitors, printers and software to a pair of computer labs at Compton Avenue Elementary School and Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School. In addition to the equipment, the money also helped the schools completely rejuvenate the labs with new furniture and paint.

Festival to celebrate

Independence Day

EXPOSITION PARK — A community festival and fireworks show will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 4, on the Exposition Park South Lawn, 700 Exposition Park Drive.

The event, hosted by City Councilmen Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, will include food, live music, games and activities for all ages. The fireworks show begins at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)

Crenshaw Chamber

plans awards gala

BEVERLY HILLS — The Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce will hold its 84th annual Anniversary Awards Gala from 6 to 9 p.m. June 30 at the Intercontinental Hotel Los Angeles Century City.

This chamber will honor some of the community’s distinguished leaders and visionaries. They include former City Councilman Nate Holden who will receive the Living Legend Award; KarLee Young of the Crenshaw Yoga and Dance Center who will receive the Pioneer of the Year Award and Alex Warren of the ED Center who will receive the Member of the Year Award.

For information on tickets and sponsorships, contact Janet Mendez at (323) 293-2900.

Breakfast focuses

on social impact

WATTS — The City Impact Lab is hosting a social impact breakfast from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. July 6 at Old Watts Library, 1513 E. 103rd St.

Councilman Joe Buscaino and Alberto Retana, president and CEO of the Community Coalition, will serve as guest speakers.

The City Impact Lab connects those working to make an impact in government, the arts, neighborhoods, nonprofits and business.

Admission: $15

Brazilian dance

lessons offered

LEIMERT PARK — Viver Brasil, a culture and dance institution, presents “Samba in the Streets,” a free summer program in which kids and adults learn and perform celebratory Afro-Brazilian dance and music, as well as enter into discussions about race, equity and social activism.

A youth (6-13 years old) class will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and an adult (14 and older) class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 3, at 4343 Leimert Blvd. Another adult class will meet from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. July 1.

Exhibit shows

artist’s range

CRENSHAW — The Museum of African-American Art, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. on the third floor of Macy’s in Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, is opening an exhibit “Evolving Art Practice, Rags to the Revival,” on July 2.

The exhibit is a 30-year review of the art collection of visual artist Bernard Hoyes, and will showcase two of his defining methodologies: “Rag Series” and “Revival Series.”

“Rag Series” demonstrates his practice of using a rag laden with ink to create prints. “Revival Series” reflects the vibrancy of his Jamaican roots.

The exhibit runs until Sept. 24.

Sword fighting

show planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Hyde Park Miriam Matthews Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.,

is hosting a sword fighting stunt show for teens from 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 29.

Those attending can learn about the history of sword fighting with battles featuring different types of swords.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Dance academy

offers camp

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, 3791 Santa Rosalia Drive, is holding an Early Bird summer camp from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, from July 10-July 29.

Classes include ballet, jazz, hip-hop and African styles. Students will have the opportunity to perform on stage.

Registration: www.debbieallendanceacademy.com/intensives.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A.