L.A. DIGEST: Harris to lead Kingdom Day Parade

LEIMERT PARK — The Kingdom Day Parade will take place on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. starting at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue. It will travel west to Crenshaw Boulevard, then south on Crenshaw and will end at Leimert Park and Vernon.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will serve as grand marshal for the 2018 Annual Kingdom Day Parade. ABC-7 will broadcast the entire parade live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s theme, borrowed from first lady Michelle Obama is: “When They Go Low, We Go High.”

Information: (310) 770-8117.

Hawthorne church

sets prayer breakfast

HAWTHORNE — The Women of Hatherton will host their annual prayer breakfast entitled, “Sizing Up the Enemy,” on Jan. 27 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Atherton Baptist Church, 2627 W. 116th St.

Tickets are $5 in advance at http://bit.ly/2CzSU0s or at the door after the 8 a.m. worship service.

Information: (323) 757-3113.

Gospel artist Jones

to lead Gardena parade

GARDENA — The city of Gardena will host its 34th Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade on Jan. 13 and have announced that international gospel recording artist and pastor Brent Jones will be the grand marshal.

Information: (310) 217-9537.

Dance performance

pays tribute to MLK

BEVERLY HILLS — Lula Washington Dance Theatre will make its Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts debut over the course of three evenings Jan. 11-13. The showcase will feature programs celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and highlight three decades of programming. Single tickets start at $45 and range to $125.

Information: (310) 746-4000.

Library offers variety

of programs, events

HYDE PARK — The Hyde Park Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave., offers free yoga for seniors every Friday morning at 10 a.m. in January. The first classes in January are on Jan. 5 and 12. Interested people can just come to the class. No pre-registration required.

On Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. the library conducts a fun and educational class on how to use computers and tips for using the library catalog and website. Space is limited.

Movie night is Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. This month’s movie is “Flight of the Concords.” Popcorn is free.

Google Expeditions is bringing its Augmented Reality trips to the Hyde Park Branch on Jan. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. People from 5 years of age and up can come and experience the solar system, World War I, the ocean floor or space exploration. Each trip is a half hour and accommodates about 20 people. Google supplies all the equipment needed.

The quilting class will meet on the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The first meeting is on Jan. 6. The other quilting circle meets on the second Saturday of the month, starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. the library will have a program conducted by one of LA Opera’s passionate and knowledgeable community educators. The topic is “Opera, Terror, and the French Revolution.”

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Music conservatory

offers kids’ lessons

WATTS — The Watts-Willowbrook Conservatory is offering music lessons for kids ages 7-18 this winter. Registration is on Jan. 9 and orientation for new students is at 5 p.m. at 1501 E. 103rd St. Information: (626) -793-8706.

Health task force

offers presentations

LOS ANGELES — The Black Community Health Task Force will host a pair of presentations on Jan. 8. At 1 p.m. at the Lillian Mobley Multipurpose Center, 7813 S. Central Ave., Michael Batie, president of the Los Angeles Council of Black Professional Engineers, will discuss Math and STEM Education. It will be followed at 2:30 p.m. by a presentation on the use of data research to reduce health disparities presented by Paul Robinson, an assistant professor at Charles Drew University.

Foundation hosts

health, wellness event

LOS ANGELES — The We Win Foundation has partnered with the Doyenne Collective and Enhancing Forward Action to present the “Changing the Road” health and wellness event onset Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LA84 Foundation facility, 2141 W. Adams Blvd.

The event will feature a variety of activities, including: Zumba/Yogathon, wellness panels and celebrity speakers. In addition, Celebrity Chef Babette and owner of Vegan Restaurant “Stuff I Eat” located in downtown Inglewood will be preparing lunch and performing a live food demonstration for those in attendance

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for all children.

Information: (213) 858-1419.

King Day program

set in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD — The city of Inglewood will hold its 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Jan. 15 with a commemorative service at Faithful Central Bible Church, 321 N. Eucalyptus Ave. Information: (310) 412-8750.

Church fellowship

plans community day

LOS ANGELES — The Power of Love Christian Fellowship will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Community Day on Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at 1430 W. Manchester Ave. The affair will include a job fair, business expo, youth empowerment, a food/clothing giveaway, health forum and more.

Information: (323) 752-6525.

Compiled by Colin Washington.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.