L.A. DIGEST: Hospital receives pledges to close doctor’s gap

WILLOWBROOK — The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, a private, nonprofit hospital serving South Los Angeles, has been pledged $15 million from the Weingart Foundation and Ballmer Group in support of the hospital’s affiliated nonprofit MLK Community Medical Group.

The gifts, allocated as $7.5 million from each entity and distributed over five years, take aim at closing South Los Angeles’ critical physician gap, estimated at 1,200 primary care and specialty physicians. The consequence of the area’s physician shortage is felt daily at the hospital. Since the hospital opened in 2015, its Emergency Department has seen more than double the projected number of patients— and those patients have been younger and sicker than expected.

More than half of the patients discharged from the hospital say they have no regular doctor. Without doctors for the hospital to refer patients to, leaders took it upon themselves to find a way to recruit them—creating the medical group in 2016.

“Addressing inequities in our Southern California communities is the focus of our foundation’s giving,” said Fred Ali, president and CEO of the Weingart Foundation. “There’s a profound shortage of doctors practicing in South Los Angeles. The hospital is exploring a promising way to eliminate that disparity and we’re eager to help them make progress.”

Green Line station

closures announced

LOS ANGELES — Commuters who rely on the Green Line between Hawthorne and Redondo Beach will have to make alternate travel plans for about 10 weeks beginning in late January as construction forces the closure of five rail stations.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the contractor building the Crenshaw/LAX line will begin making infrastructure connections between the new route and the Green Line. That work will force the closure of the Green Line’s Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach stations.

The work will begin at 9 p.m. Jan. 26, knocking out rail service on that stretch until 3 a.m. April 7, according to the MTA.

Transit officials said a free bus shuttle will provide service to all of the affected stations between the Redondo Beach and the Hawthorne/Lennox stations. Los Angeles International Airport Shuttle G will be relocated during the closure to the Hawthorne/Lennox station, and it will not service the Aviation/LAX station.

The Crenshaw/LAX line will connect the Expo Line at Crenshaw and Exposition boulevards to the Green Line near the airport, traveling through Inglewood, El Segundo and Westchester. The $2 billion project is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Women’s group

plans installation

LOS ANGELES — The 10th Council District Women’s Steering Committee will host the 43rd annual installation and fundraising luncheon, Embracing the Future on Jan. 28 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the USC Radisson Hotel. Honorees for the event include Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez and attorney/entrepreneur Elizabeth Yang.

The invocation will be presented by the Rev. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray. Faye Washington will be the keynote speaker and the mistress of ceremony will be Karla Gordy Bristol.

General admission is $75 and $150 for VIP reception.

Information: (323) 735-0879.

Inglewood Library

exhibit to open

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library will host its Flashlight reception and art exhibit on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Crenshaw-Imperial Branch, 11141 Crenshaw Blvd. The display features a journey that tells the story of Black American Children’s Literature and highlights those who have contributed to the advancement of child literacy in black communities.

The exhibit will be available to visitors of the branch through Feb. 28.

Information: (310) 412-5403.

Compton group

holds clothing drive

COMPTON — Jasper “Jay” Jackson, president of the Tajauta Block Club, is organizing a clothing drive. Jackson is asking business, schools, block clubs,and citizens to donate their unwanted items to the homeless. Items can be delivered to Gonzalez Park, 1101 W. Cressey St., Compton, on Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Information: (213) 273-3391.

Theatre group plans

staged reading

LOS ANGELES — Towne Street Theatre will kick off its 2018 literary reading season by holding a staged reading of Denise Nicholas’s acclaimed novel “Fresh Water Road,” at 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Museum of African American Art on the third floor of Macy’s inside the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

The book chronicles the life of 1960s civil rights activist Celeste Tyree, who is known for boarding a late night train bound for Pineyville to help organize voter registration projects after a tragic lynching that occurred in the rural south.

The reading will be followed by a talkback with the author and a book signing. The cost is $10.

Information: www.townstreetla.org.

Labor Federation

holds King breakfast

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Labor Breakfast at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For the second year in a row, U.S. Sen. Kamala D. Harris will open up the breakfast addressing the crowd of nearly 1,000 community leaders, labor leaders and elected officials.

This year’s keynote speaker is Vanita Gupta. As president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Gupta is carrying on the groundbreaking work she did under President Barack Obama as head of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the program starts at 9.

Information: (323) 406-3270.

Compiled by Colin Washington

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.