L.A. DIGEST: Kaepernick donates to local group

LOS ANGELES — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has announced he is donating $10,000 to a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of family homelessness, poverty and neglect.

Kaepernick announced in October 2016 he would donate $1 million “to organizations working in oppressed communities,” donating $100,000 a month for 10 months.

Kaepernick asked 10 friends to choose organizations to which he should donate the final $100,000 of the pledge. Tennis star Serena Williams asked that Kaepernick make a donation to Imagine LA, which matches a homeless family with its own team of mentors, dedicated to helping all family members thrive.

Williams announced she would match the donation.

The Imagine LA Family Mentorship Program matches teams of volunteers with vulnerable families. Every family member is matched with a one-to-one mentor and every family gets a budget mentor. Other volunteers help with tutoring, career development, child care, health care, meal-planning and more.

Imagine LA was established in 2006 as an initiative of Bel Air Presbyterian Church and began its Family Mentorship Program with one family and one mentor team in 2008.

West L.A. College

hosts black artists

CULVER CITY — West Los Angeles College invites the community to honor Black History Month at the Black Matters exhibition running throughout February. Admission is free.

A public reception, also free, will be held Feb. 8 in the college Fine Arts Gallery adjacent to the parking structure from 5 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will display the works of 11 prominent and outstanding black artists including Charles Mingus III, Fred Eversley, Holley Tempo, June Edmonds and local Culver City artist Pamela Smith Hudson.

Mingus is the son of the legendary bassist and composer, and is known for his work in film, animation and art. His work has been featured in the New York Public Library, and the Museum of Modern Art.

It is also part of distinguished private collections.

Parking is available directly adjacent to the gallery in the Parking Structure for $2 – exact change will be needed.

Information: (310) 287-4597.

Mayor’s Masked Ball

set for Feb. 24

LOS ANGELES — The United Negro College Fund will host its annual Mayor’s Masked Ball Feb. 24 at the J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live. The affair will start with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Masked award honorees include businesswoman, Lena L. Kennedy and entrepreneur La-Doris McClaney.

Information: (213) 639-3800.

First AME plans

special service

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and First AME Rev. J. Edgar Boyd will host a special African American Heritage Month Service on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2270 S. Harvard Blvd.

The special sermon will honor members of the California Black Caucus and will feature a musical performance from gospel artist Lady Tremaine Hawkins.

Information: (213) 978-0254.

Councilman to meet

with constituents

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson will holding office hours on Feb. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Constituent Service Center, 8475 S. Vermont Ave., to give residents a chance to discuss local concerns with him and his staff.

Sign up for a one-on-one appointment at mhdcd8.com/office-hours.

Inglewood Library

exhibit to open

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library will host its Flashlight reception and art exhibit on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Crenshaw-Imperial Branch, 11141 Crenshaw Blvd. The display features a journey that tells the story of Black American Children’s Literature and highlights those who have contributed to the advancement of child literacy in black communities.

The exhibit will be available to visitors of the branch through Feb. 28.

Information: (310) 412-5403.

Black Business group

plans annual awards

LOS ANGELES – The Black Business Association will host their annual awards dinner in recognition of Black History Month. The group will honor Rev. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray on Feb. 24 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

The theme of the dinner is African Americans in times of war.

Information: (323) 291-9334.

Church group plans

Valentine’s dinner

COMPTON – The First United Methodist Men of the First United Methodist Church of Compton are hosting their annual Valentine dinner, dance and concert Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. The gala affair will be held at the church in Fentry Fellowship Hall, 1025 S. Long Beach Blvd.

Tickets are $35 per person.

Information: (310) 639-0775.

Compiled by Colin Washington

