L.A. DIGEST: Ladylike Foundation holds UCLA Day

The Ladylike Foundation’s annual UCLA Day took place Dec. 16.

The annual program of classes promotes and educates young ladies between the ages of 12-17 from Los Angeles’ underserved neighborhoods.

The young ladies attend group sessions led by top professionals in their field in the areas of finance, fashion, health and fitness, etiquette and preparing for their future.

This year, the program began with an open platform panel featuring Tina Knowles-Lawson, Holly Robinson-Peete and Cookie Johnson, where the young ladies attending were able to ask for advice about romance, how to handle bullying and more.

The panel was capped off with an appearance by NBA legend Magic Johnson, who gave his own words of advice to the girls.

LAUSD approves

school calendar

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District will continue to start classes in mid-August for the next three years.

The LAUSD Board of Education voted 4-3 Dec. 12 to stick with the basic calendar structure the school district has used since the 2012-13 school year.

Classes will begin before Labor Day, and students will have a week off at Thanksgiving and a three-week winter break between first and second semester.

The decision came over the protests of some parents who favor a later start to leave more time for summer programs and family vacations.

“In approving calendars through 2020-21 instead of for a single year, board members said they hoped to provide stability by allowing families and employees to plan activities well in advance,” according to a statement issued by the district.

The 2018-19 school year will begin Aug. 14. Winter recess will run from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4, followed by the second semester from Jan. 7 to June 7. Spring recess will be from April 15 to 19.

Lawyers give away

turkeys and toys

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The holidays started a little early for families Dec. 16 thanks to the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities’ second annual Holiday Turkey and Toy Giveaway that was held at the New Prospect Baptist Church.

More than 2,000 people turned out to visit a block-long holiday village complete with games, pony rides, food carts, activities and a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. The party continued as each family received a frozen turkey and all the “fixings” for a holiday dinner (including vegetables, mashed potatoes and cookie mixes). Children under 13 also picked a new toy to take home.

Library hosts

quilting circle

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – The Hyde Park Public Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave., will host its new Quilting Circle Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. Another circle will meet Jan. 13, also at 10 a.m.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Library offers

reading challenge

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting a winter reading challenge through Jan. 15. Those who accumulate at least 300 points in the program will be eligible to be entered into the branch lottery to win a bag of goodies. Patrons of Hyde Park Branch Library who earn 300 points also will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Watts group collects

for children, pets

WATTS — Watts Project will host its fourth annual Holi-Paws Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. to noon at the South L.A. Animal Shelter. They will be collecting toy donations for children under age 15 and food and toy donations for dogs and cats.

Information: savingwattsdogs@gmail.com.

