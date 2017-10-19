L.A. DIGEST: Loyola alumni to honor Sugar Ray Leonard

LOS ANGELES — Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard will be among the honorees at the 15th annual scholarship fundraiser for Loyola Marymount University’s African American Alumni Association.

The event is at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, at the Proud Bird restaurant, 11022 Aviation Blvd., Los Angeles. The event includes dinner, awards and dancing in the newly renovated restaurant’s West Grand Ballroom.

A member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Leonard won a gold medal in boxing at the 1976 Olympic Games before launching a 20-year career as a professional boxer and clinching world titles in five weight divisions.

Other awardees are: Tara Duncan, class of 2003, director of original series at Netflix, receiving the Rising Leader Award; Forescee Hogan-Rowles, class of 1981, president and CEO of RISE Financial Pathways, receiving the Irma Brown Dillon Community Service Award; and Bobby Adams, Ph.D., class of 1971, retired president of Merritt College, receiving the Legacy Award.

Library offers

variety of activities

EXPO PARK — Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Regional Library, 3900 S. Western Ave., will host a couple of activities and events this week.

Their monthly Computer Boot Camp is Oct. 23. from 4 to 7 p.m. The class entitles qualified low-income people to purchase a computer loaded with software.

A yoga class is offered Oct 23 at 6 p.m. and a family movie screening takes place Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. Lastly, check out the Monster Menagerie Puppet Show Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Information: (324) 290-3113.

Women’s Network

hosts annual forum

LOS ANGELES — The Black Women’s Network will host its 37th annual business, entrepreneurial and networking forum themed, “Fire of the Future, Ushering in Hope” Oct. 28 at the LAX Marriott Hotel, 5855 W. Century Blvd.

The event will include breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by a panel of speakers including Linda Coleman Willis, Dr. Roslyn Satchel, and Norma Hollis. Judge Mabalean Ephriam will be mistress of ceremonies.

There will be entertainment, exhibitor booths, a major networking opportunity and a shopping marketplace.

Tickets are $55 if you purchase by Oct. 21, $65 after and $75 at the door.

Information: (323) 418-8563.

Veterans Affairs

event offers services

LOS ANGELES – The Department of Veteran Affairs will host the third annual VA Greater Los Angeles Veteran Stand down Oct. 27 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Welcome Center Building, 11301 Wilshire Blvd. A number of services will be provided including clothing, food, entertainment and personal hygiene and health resources.

Information: Michael.Johnson33fc51@va.gov.

Discussion set

on successful males

WINDSOR HILLS — Grace United Methodist Men’s Group will host “How to Raise Successful Black Males,” a panel discussion featuring distinguished local community leaders Oct. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

Audiences will be able to engage with panelists including county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, and his son, Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, the Rev. Cecil Murray, former pastor of First AME Church; UCLA doctoral student Earl Edwards and Carl Nicholson Concerned Black Men of Los Angeles to discuss programs, initiatives, policies and innovative approaches to resolve social economic challenges faced by black males.

The event includes a free lunch.

Information: (323) 294-6653.

Agency offers

expungement clinic

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ – South County GAIN Region V, 2959 Victoria St., will host a Proposition 47 expungement clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20. This is an opportunity to speak with a legal professional about options for criminal expungement, including nonviolent crimes being reduced.

The clinic will allow individuals to begin the expungement process on the same day and no reservations for seating are needed.

Information: (310) 603-3443.

Rebuild LA plans

community festival

LOS ANGELES — Rebuild LA will host its third annual Los Angeles Community Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

The festival is a free one-day event that will block off three blocks located at 7622 S. Avalon Blvd., and bring together local businesses, entrepreneurs, city officials and resources for information and education.

The day will be highlighted by the launch of the Rebuild LA Youth work source center and entertainment will include performances by Victor Orlando and band, singer Elaine Gibbs and company, Yvette Cook and the family Band former singer with Rolls Royce and many more.

Information: (323) 252-6199.

Foundation to honor

Rep. John Lewis

LOS ANGELES – The Leonard I. Beerman Foundation for Peace and Justice will honor U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, D-Georgia, Oct. 29 at the Leo Baeck Temple, 1300 N. Sepulveda Blvd. The cocktail reception starts at 5 p.m. and will be followed with a conversation moderated by professor David N. Myers starting at 7 p.m.

Information: (818) 814-6690.

