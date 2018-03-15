L.A. DIGEST: Luncheon to feature women entrepreneurs

PASADENA — The ninth annual “Women, Wealth, Warriors” luncheon will feature talks by women entrepreneurs starting at 10 a.m. March 24 at Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave.

“Entrepreneurship is the key to financial freedom for many women,” said Tunisia Offray, the event’s organizer. “I know, because it’s helped me. I am my own boss, I create my own hours, and I’m able to spend much more time with my kids and provide for them.”

Her passion for helping other women and girls achieve their dreams is what inspired her to share her story.

“It is our duty in life to give back and empower others. Each one should teach one. As women, we must be an example to our young girls. No matter what the circumstances may be in life, we must let our girls know that success is always achievable,” Offray said.

Among those attending are Coleen Sullivan from ABC 7 L.A., R&B singer Teedra Moses, comedian Sunda Croonquist and Rainbow Barris, the wife of “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, among others.

Speakers will talk about the struggles they’ve faced in their respective businesses and how they overcame them.

Proceeds will benefit Shepherd’s Door Domestic Violence Resource Center in Pasadena.

Tickets: www.womenwealthwarriors.org. Information: (626) 765-9968.

Black business group

to salute women

LOS ANGELES — A conference and awards luncheon honoring black women who fight forms of discrimination will take place March 24 at the L.A. Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, 333 S. Figueroa.

Organized by the Black Business Association, the “Salute to Black Women Business Conference/Expo and Awards Luncheon” will honor six women.

Among them will be Ozie B. Gonzaque, former board chair of the Housing Authority of the city of L.A., who will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Clarisa F. Howard, president and CEO of a consulting firm, who will be honored with the President’s Award; and Jacquee Bee, co-director of nonprofit Recycling Black Dollars, will be the honoree of the Nevertheless, She Persisted Award, the theme of this year’s Women’s History Month.

A life-skills workshop for girls ages 13 to 18 also will take place at the event.

Information: (323) 291-9334, bbala.org.

Library to distribute

neighborhood books

LOS ANGELES — A set of bilingual books that tell the stories of South L.A. neighborhoods will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at the Florence Library, 1610 E. Florence Ave.

The four books, titled “Some Place Chronicles,” are part of a project by the California Institute of the Arts to explore several unincorporated towns in South L.A. and tell the stories of its residents. The books address themes like gentrification, education and demographic shifts.

The event will include a reception for Jeannene Przyblyski’s “A Paseo Through Time in Florence-Firestone,” one of the artists invited to participate in the project.

Information: calarts.edu.

Town hall set

on school safety

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A town hall meeting on school safety will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 17 in the Cox Building at the Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway.

The “Schools as Safe Zones” will address classroom, school, transportation, neighborhood and online safety, and will include a discussion on emergency preparedness.

Los Angeles school board member George J. McKenna will host the meeting.

Information: (213) 259-9763.

Luncheon celebrates

community investment

LOS ANGELES — A luncheon celebration 25 years of community reinvestment will take place March 22 at the City Club in downtown L.A., 555 S. Flower.

The luncheon will be hosted by Rise Financial Pathways, a nonprofit that helps historically underserved people and small businesses in South L.A. build wealth.

Information: (323) 233-1900.

Trade Tech to host

job resource fair

LOS ANGELES––An expungement, job and resource fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17 at the Los Angeles Trade Technical College’s South Campus, 400 W. Washington Blvd.

Expungement services to be offered are felony reductions, dismissals, live scans and more. Those interested in employment services should bring their resumes and dress for an interview. General immigration consultations and DACA renewals will also be offered, as will health services to help people enroll for CalFRESH and Medi-Cal.

Child care will be available, and there will be free food and music for participants.

Registration: (213) 226-6420 or visit: bit.ly/support2018.

Monthly cleanup

planned March 17

LOS ANGELES — Council District 9’s Monthly Community Cleanup will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17. Participants will meet at Manual Arts High School, 4131 S. Vermont Ave.

Tools, lunch and gloves will be provided to volunteers, and community service hours will be given.

Information: (323) 846-2651.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.