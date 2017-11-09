L.A. DIGEST: Mitchell honored with Visionary Award

LOS ANGELES — The Weingart Center, a nonprofit that helps the homeless become self-supporting residents, has honored state Sen. Holly J. Mitchell with its 2017 Visionary Award for her advocacy championing programs to help those who are homeless.

“Senator Mitchell believes in the idea that we can successfully combat poverty and break the cycle of homelessness by investing in transforming lives within our community,” said Kevin Murray, CEO and president of the Weingart Institute and a former state lawmaker. “Senator Mitchell has been a devoted champion for social justice and we are proud to honor her with the Weingart Center’s Visionary Award.”

The Weingart Center is recognized as the most comprehensive “one-stop” service center for homeless and at-risk homeless individuals in the Western United States. A comprehensive human services organization, it is committed to establishing a world in which all people have and maintain a high-quality productive life. Their mission: empower and transform lives by delivering innovative solutions to combat poverty and break the cycle of homelessness.

T.D. Jakes to hold

book signing

LEIMERT PARK — Best-selling author and entrepreneur T.D. Jakes will host a signing for his new book, “Soar! Build Your Vision from the Ground Up,” Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Eso Won Books, 4327 Degnan Blvd.

In his new book, he reveals how to build a uniquely personal vision by using the practical business acumen of a successful, global CEO with the dynamic inspiration of a life coach.

Information: (323) 606-2458.

Sistahs Soul Food

to feed friends

WATTS — Sistahs Soul Food holds its eighth annual Feeding Our Friends Outside Dinner Nov. 11 beginning at noon at 11105 S. Central Ave.

Sponsors are City Councilman Joe Buscaino. Assemblyman Mike Gipson, Harrison Ross Mortuary, Cleats N Sneaks Youth Foundation, Slauson Learning Center, the Los Angeles Wave newspaper and FBCV Worship Center.

Ministry plans

free legal clinic

LOS ANGELES – Anchor of Hope International Ministries will offer a free legal clinic Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their host site, 4112 S. Main St.

Those attending may take advantage of the opportunity to speak with qualified attorneys for legal advice regarding record sealing and expungement of criminal records, Proposition 47, family law, child support, employments and other legal issues.

Be sure to bring your legal records.

Information: (323) 509-4897.

Victory Outreach

to mark Veterans Day

LOS ANGELES — The Veterans’ Association Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, along with Victory Outreach Church, are partnering with Los Angeles community partners to host their first South L.A. Veterans Day event on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Victory Outreach Church, 3100 S. San Pedro St.

The affair will include a formal ceremony, job fair and resource fair for African-American and Latino veterans within the area.

Information: (310) 268-3340.

Wristbands offered

for free health clinic

LOS ANGELES – Care Harbor will distribute free wristbands Nov. 11 at the Ted Watkins Park Fieldhouse, 1335 E. 103rd St., and Nov. 12 at Los Angeles Trade Technical College, 2115 S. Grand Ave., for free health clinics that will be held Nov. 17-19 at The Reef, 1933 S. Broadway. Wristband distribution will start at 10 a.m. on both days.

The clinic will provide medical, dental, vision and preventive care to thousands of the community’s most vulnerable people with nowhere to turn for health care.

Each person receives one wristband and each wristband grants admission to one person only.

Information: (562) 234-9178.

First ladies high tea

set in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS — L.A. Focus will host its 20th annual First Ladies High Tea at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel. This year’s honorees include Karen Bass, CeCe Winans, Regina Taylor, Morgen Wilbourne, Patricia Swancy and Cynthia Buelna. The event will be co-hosted by Bobby Jones and Beverly “Bam” Crawford.

This annual ceremony is conducted to honor women and “first ladies” who have served their communities well, through their activism and charitable contributions.

Tickets for general admission are $87.50, preferred $110 and VIP $120.

Information: (310) 677-6011.

Supervisor offers

update on cannabis

LOS ANGELES — County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and the Empowerment Congress Health Committee will host a Cannabis Legislation Update on Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at MLK Hospital Campus, 670 E. 120th St. inside the I & R Building Conference Room.

This is an opportunity to get educated and empowered about the upcoming cannabis regulations.

Guest speakers include Countywide Coordinator Office of Marijuana Management, Joe Nicchita, Executive Director of the Department of Cannibas Regulation, Cat Packer and Chief Deputy Director of the County Department of Public Health, Cindy Harding.

Information: (213) 346-3247.

Vanguard Awards

to be presented

LOS ANGELES — The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, in partnership with Lord, Bush & Randolph LLC, will present the 2017 Vanguard Awards on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the California African American Museum.

Honorees include Judge Greg Mathis, state Sen. Steve Bradford, the Rev. Kelvin Sauls, Wendy Dean and many others.

Limited complimentary tickets are still available on Eventbrite. A red carpet reception opens at 6 p.m.

Information: (310) 770-8117.

Compiled by Colin Washington.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.