L.A. DIGEST: Museum hosts Black Lives Matters series

EXPOSITION PARK — Black Lives Matter Global Network introduced its new arts and culture project, “The Provocateurs: A Masters Series” Nov. 16 at California African American Museum in conjunction with the museum’s “We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85” exhibition.

The evening opened with Black Lives Matter co-founder and artist Patrisse Khan-Cullors reminding those in attendance that, “Every moment is a historical moment” and recalling the vital role art has always played in the black community and the movement.

The program featured 12-minute performances, presentations and talks by a variety of multigenerational visual artists, dancers, spoken word artists, DJs and authors providing personal experiences with radical art and activism. Dancer Shamell Bell reminded the audience to, “Use your talent for the movement,” and Staceyann Chin affirmed that, “Rage is mighty important.”

Watts Christmas Parade

planned Dec. 2

WATTS — The community of Watts will host its 52nd annual Christmas Parade Dec. 2 starting at noon in front of the Watts Labor Community Action Center. The parade will be led by Watts-raised singing group, the Sylvers and will proceed down Central Avenue and end in front of Markham Middle School.

The event pays homage to the legacy of its founder, the late Edna Aliewine, a community activist. Aliewine started the Watts Christmas Parade motivated by memories of her visits to the Hollywood Christmas Parade as a child and asking her father “why isn’t there anybody like me in the parade?”

Information: (323) 563-3629.

Vigil planned for

people who have died

INGLEWOOD — Inglewood Park Cemetery will host a candlelight vigil of remembrance for those who have lost a loved one this year on Dec. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Tabernacle Hall of Faithful Central Bible Church, 400 W. Florence Ave.

The night will feature an evening of prayer and refreshments will be served. Those planning to attend may submit a photograph of their deceased loved one along with their birth and death dates to CandleLightVigil@inglewoodparkcemetery.org.

Information: (310) 412-6500.

Black contractors set

holiday fundraiser

LOS ANGELES – The Young Black Contractors Association will host a holiday luncheon and fundraiser on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Community Action Network headquarters, 838 E. 6th St.

The affair will include a panel discussion featuring community advocates Ben Chaney, founder and president of the James Earl Chaney Foundation; James Charles Evers, the brother of Medgar Evers and a Mississippi radio station manager; and Veronica Soto, program director for Emerald Cities Collaborative and many others.

The panel will be moderated by Yvette Williams, YBCA board member and Reginald Mims, senior field representative of SEIU Local 721. The event will be emceed by Anthony Davis, former NFL running back.

Information: (323) 385-0639.

Group plans toy drive,

basketball game

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – The HOOP Foundation in collaboration with A.C.E. Inc., the Los Angeles Police Department and the Venice Basketball League present “Shoes to Fill,” a toy drive and charity basketball game Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. at Rita Walters Learning Center, 915 W. Manchester Ave.

The day will consist of basketball games, entertainment, family and fun. The event asks that all attendees support the event by donating an unwrapped toy priced at $10 or a minimum of $1 per their shoe size. A special celebrity game will start at 5 p.m.

Information: (323) 537-3702.

Home ownership

workshop planned

LOS ANGELES – R.S. Cooper & Associates will host a workshop entitled, “Home Ownership Preparedness for Renters Talk,” Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their office, 3731 Stocker St. Suite 110.

Prospective home buyers can receive tips they can use on their home-buying journey.

Information: (310) 710-9520.

Holiday spa, beauty

experience offered

LOS ANGELES – The 10th annual Holiday Magic SpaTacular Experience and Shop-a-Ganza will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Gateway LAX Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

This year’s event will include a Live DJ and holiday entertainment, the first 100 guests will receive VIP holiday swag, a free spa and beauty bar featuring hand and foot massages and free beauty makeovers.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Information: (310) 498-3783.

Library teaches

wreath making

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Miriam Matthews Hyde Park Branch Public Library,, 2205 W. Florence Ave., will host a class on making holiday wreaths from the pages of a book Dec. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Women’s committee

plans holiday party

LOS ANGELES – The 10th Council District Women’s Steering Committee will host a holiday party Dec. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Pips on La Brea, 1356 S. La Brea Ave. The affair will feature live music from the Sanctuary Band. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped gift priced at $10 or more with the toys going to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Advance tickets are $35 if purchased by Dec. 4, or $40 at the door. Ticket price includes dinner and free wine/champagne until 7 p.m.

Information: (323) 371-1071.

Compiled by Colin Washington.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.