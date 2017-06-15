L.A. DIGEST: Music industry titans to be honored

LOS ANGELES — The Black Business Association is holding its Salute to Black Music Awards Dinner in recognition of Black Music Month from 6 to 10 p.m. June 20, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave.

The event will begin with a VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by an awards dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. and a dessert reception from 9 to 10 p.m.

Clarence Avant, a music executive, entrepreneur and film producer, known as the “godfather of black music,” will receive a lifetime achievement award. Lee Bailey, the founder and publisher of EURWeb, a black entertainment news site, will receive special recognition.

Other honors will go to Ethiopia Habtemariam, the president of Motown Records and SVP Urban Music-UMPG, Inc. who will serve as the dinner chair, with record producer Quincy Jones as the honorary chair.

Registration: bbala.org.

Job fair focuses

on veterans

LOS ANGELES — Forty public and private employers will recruit and hire during the Veteran Summer Slam Employment Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16, at the L.A. Trade Tech campus, 400 W. Washington Blvd., in the north tent.

Sessions include resume writing assistance and interview preparation.

The fair is open to all job seekers and is especially designed to help military veterans make a successful transition to civilian life.

Registration: http://bit.ly/2sgCZi8.

Workshop to discuss

‘elevator pitch’

INGLEWOOD — The Inglewood Public Library is sponsoring a free workshop for small business owners, “Networking 101: 15 Second Elevator Pitch” at 6 p.m. June 21, at 101 W. Manchester Blvd. in the Gladys Waddingham Lecture Hall.

Deborah Deras, a marketing consultant with the South Bay Small Business Development Center, will provide a four-step system to create your elevator pitch and speak with conviction to increase opportunities for sales, investors and strategic partners.

Information: (310) 412-5380 or library.cityofinglewood.org.

Library holds

free workshops

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Hyde Park Branch, 2205 W. Florence Ave., of the L.A. Public Library is running a series of free workshops. Upcoming sessions include an introduction to culinary arts for teens from 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 15

Another is “How to start a small business: test before your launch” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 20.

RSVP: lorne@lorneSwellington.com.

For ADA accommodations, please call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Festival marks

Juneteenth

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Miracle Missionary Baptist Church, 8318 S. Central Ave., is holding a community Juneteenth Celebration from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 17.

The event commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. It also marks 20 years of service for the church.

Urban ballroom

classes blend styles

CULVER CITY — Activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson is teaching a five-week class session on the basics of urban ballroom dancing from 6 to 7:15 p.m., starting June 16 at West L.A. College, 9000 Overland Ave.

Urban ballroom dancing started in Detroit two decades ago and blends the salsa, cha-cha, tango and swing with classical ballroom style. It combines the formalism of traditional ballroom dancing with African-American steps and rhythms.

Information: (310) 287-4475.

Luncheon recognizes

quiet champions

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Holman Community Development Corporation is presenting a Quiet Champion Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave.

The award was established to acknowledge individuals, families or businesses that quietly but consistently demonstrate a commitment to support underserved communities, people and organizations. This year’s honorees are Brenda Shockley, L.A. deputy mayor of economic opportunity; and Lt. Col. Patricia Jackson-Kelley, a retired veteran of the Army and Navy.

Tickets are $100. RSVP at (323) 731-0140 or holmancdc@holmanumc.com.

Brunch honors

strong fathers

LONG BEACH — The Mablean Ephriam Foundation is presenting its annual Unsung Fathers awards and scholarship brunch at 1 p.m. June 18, at the Long Beach Hilton Hotel, 701 W. Ocean Blvd.

The purpose is to identify fathers who play a vital role in the development of their children’s lives, to perpetuate responsible attributes of African-American and Latino fathers.

Scholarships will also be awarded to three graduating high school seniors, as well as to individuals between the ages of 25 and 40 who delayed their college education and have now decided to resume it.

Tickets: (323) 445-6669 or Efromfoundation@aol.com.

