L.A. DIGEST: Police Commission seeks input on next chief

WATTS — The Los Angeles Police Commission will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Edwin Markham Middle School Auditorium,1650 E. 104th St., Los Angeles, to obtain input from community members on selecting the next chief of police.

The meeting will be one of six hosted by the commission throughout the city for community members to discuss the attributes, qualifications and experience needed to lead the Los Angeles Police Department.

A link will be available online for those who wish to provide input via the internet. The suggestions and concerns the public provides will be taken into consideration during the selection process.

Information: (213) 236-1400.

Air quality district

sets Compton meeting

COMPTON — The South Coast Air Quality Management District will issue an update on the special air monitoring effort in Compton at a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave., Compton.

Last year, the SCAQMD began the community air toxics initiative to examine, identify and remediate solutions throughout several regions that may have high levels of toxic contaminants in the air. The agency will begin to monitor the levels of the toxic compound hexavalent chromium near several metal-processing facilities in the Compton community.

The meeting will allow public comments and will include a question-and-answer session. Translation in Spanish will be provided.

Information: http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/clean-air-plans/air-toxics-action-plan/community-air-toxics-init-compton/

County employees

plan tribute to vets

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County African American Employees Association will celebrate Black History Month with a tribute to military veterans Feb. 22 in Room 381-B of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In keeping with this year’s theme, “African Americans in Times of War,” the hosts will honor past and present veterans from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, as well as a Crystal Eagle honoree. Entertainment during the event will include performances by SHINE Mawusi (Sisters Healing Inspiring Nurturing and Empowering), readings and other musical entertainment. The celebration is open to the public.

Information: www.lacaaea.org.

Museum to display

historic document

EXPOSITION PARK — The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, 900 W. Exposition Blvd.,

will display its lithograph of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Abraham Lincoln from Feb. 16 to March 30.

The print is one of two signed by Lincoln in museum collections on the West Coast.

The lithograph will be inside the museum’s Seaver Center for Western History. General admission tickets for the are required to see the print.

Information: nhm.org/ep. Tickets can be purchased here: nhm.org.

LGBT Center marks

Black History Month

HOLLYWOOD –– The Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, 1125 N. McCadden Place, will honor Black History Month with a celebration titled “The Future is Black: Reclaiming Our Power” on Feb. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will include workshops, live performances by African Soul International, King Leo and more, award presentations, food, a resource fair and an assembly to honor black history and culture.

The keynote speech will be presented by Sharon Franklin-Brown, an LGBT activist and former U.S. Navy sailor who was the first openly transgender candidate to run for office in South Carolina

Admission is free and lunch will be provided.

Information: lalgbtcenter.org/futureisblack.

Compton holds cash

for college fair

COMPTON –– Compton College, 1111 E. Artesia Blvd., will host a Cash for College Fair to help students apply for financial aid on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vocational Technology Building.

Free online computer help as well as help with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the California Dream Act Application will also be available. Attendees will have access to information on AB 540 students, and all assistance and information will be offered in English and Spanish.

The fair is open to the public and students are encouraged to attend with their parents. Attendees are asked to bring their Social Security numbers, permanent resident cards, a parent or guardian’s SS number, their 2016 federal income tax return or W-2 forms, and any public assistance aid information.

To get full access to financial aid options, students must apply for FAFSA by March 2.

Scholars to discuss

Black History Month

LOS ANGELES –– The city of Los Angeles, along with Mayor Eric Garcetti and Our Authors Study Club, invite the public to this year’s African American Heritage Month Roundtable Discussion on Feb .15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the L.A. City Hall’s Public Works Chambers, 200 N. Spring St.

The theme, “African Americans in Times of War: Abroad and at Home,” will be the topic of discussion for L.A. County scholars of African American studies like Maulana Karenga from Cal State Long Beach, Jody Armour from USC, and others. David Horne, director of the Pan African Public Policy Institute, will be the moderator during the discussion.

A reception will follow in the City Hall Rotunda. To RSVP, call (213) 978-0254.

Business group

to honor Murray

EXPOSITION PARK — The Black Business Association will host its annual Black History Month Awards Dinner Feb. 24 at the California African American Museum, 600 State Drive.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Rev. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray, a university fellow from the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture, and pastor emeritus of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church of Los Angeles.

The Black Business Association is a nonprofit headquartered in Los Angeles that was founded in 1970.

The reception begins at 6 p.m. and the awards dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets and information: http://www.bbala.org.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.