L.A. DIGEST: Rep. Bass holds conversation with constituents

BALDWIN HILLS — Rep. Karen Bass held a congressional conversation Feb. 23 to hear the thoughts and concerns of constituents living in Baldwin Hills and Ladera Heights. The event was well attended, with more than 150 constituents in the audience at the Consolidated Board of Realtist.

“Especially in the wake of one of the worst mass shootings in our country’s history, it’s important to be vigilant and keep elected officials accountable,” Rep. Bass said. “These forums give me the opportunity to not only report back on what has been happening in Washington, but to also hear about how I can better serve my community. I look forward to taking what was discussed back to Washington with me and continue working on the important issues raised.”

Constituents brought up issues with the GOP tax scam, homelessness and housing assistance, gun control and scams on senior citizens.

Monument project

to be discussed

CRENSHAW –– A new black Los Angeles monument and outdoor art museum project will be discussed from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 6 at the Museum of African American Art, Macy’s 3rd Floor, 4005 S. Crenshaw Blvd.

The Community Town Hall Meeting will focus on a 1.1-mile, open-air project named Destination Crenshaw that will be built on Crenshaw Boulevard. The art museum will honor the contributions of African Americans on the local and national level.

City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson will host the meeting and will be joined by Zena Howard, one of the lead architects and designers of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, who will lead the design, curation and construction of the museum.

Destination Crenshaw is expected to open in October 2019.

Information: destinationcrenshaw.la.

Nina Simone play

to be staged March 3

LEIMERT PARK — The musical play “Interview with the High Priestess: Nina!” by Robert J. Carmack, which weaves poetry, music and dialogue, will play at 8 p.m. March 3 at The World Stage, 4321 Degnan Blvd.

The play focuses on an interview with American singer and activist Nina Simone and a news reporter during the civil rights era of the 1960s.

The play begins in the summer of 1965 at the dawn of the Watts uprising.

Actress Jana Wilson will star as Simone and the play’s writer, Carmack, will play reporter Carl Lee.

Tickets are $30. Information: (323) 293-2451.

Spoken word

performance set

LEIMERT PARK — Funmilola Fagbamila, a poet, playwright, scholar and activist, will perform a one-night only spoken-word piece titled “The Intersection: Woke Black Folk” from 6 to 9 p.m., March 2 at the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd. Suite 101.

The play is a one-woman, hip-hop piece that explores and decontructs black political identity and what it means to be a “woke black folk.”

Fagbamila is a founding member of Black Lives Matter. She holds a B.A. in sociology and Pan African studies from Cal State L.A.

Tickets range from $15 to $20. Information: (323) 350-1962.

Cornel West is

featured speaker

LOS ANGELES — Philosopher and professor Cornel West will lecture from 7 to 9 p.m. March 9 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

West’s lecture, titled “Prophetic Fire,” is part of this year’s Distinguished Lecture Series at the Pepperdine Graduate School of Education and Psychology, where West is serving as a visiting professor for the spring semester.

The theme of this year’s lecture series is “Civility: The Intersection of Faith, Intellect, and Culture.”

Tickets range between $30 and $150. Information: https://engage.pepperdine.edu/s/lt-event?id=a2n61000000FGYbAAO.

Phyllis Battle

to give concert

LEIMERT PARK — Jazz vocal stylist Phyllis Battle will perform center stage with other musicians from 8 p.m. to midnight March 2 at the World Stage Performance Gallery, 4321 Degnan Blvd.

Battle sang with The 5th Dimension for 16 years. Her solo album, “Night Flight,” was nominated for a Grammy, which opened doors for her to travel the world to sing.

She will be joined by bassist John B. Williams for two shows that night, at 9 and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Information: (323) 293-2451.

Brazilian artists

plan performance

LOS ANGELES — Renowned artists from Brazil will be paid homage in a show titled “The 7th Brazilian Heart, A Celebration,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 3 at The Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave.

The celebration will feature eight female Brazilian singer/songwriters performing music inspired by immigrants in Brazil and beyond. The songs will be woven with poetry and stories.

The performance is an annual series of shows created and produced by musician, painter and dancer Katia Moraes.

Tickets are between $20 and $25. Information: (310) 908-0835.

Library offers

video gaming

LOS ANGELES — A day of Wii video gaming and exercise will be held at Hyde Park Library March 7 at 11 a.m.

Participants will get the chance to bowl, play baseball, basketball and tennis, windsurf and more using the Wii system. The Wii system allows people to play games by moving their arms.

The library is located at 2205 W. Florence Ave. Information: (323) 750-7241.

