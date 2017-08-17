L.A. DIGEST: Students wins $4,000 in technology pitch

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A group of South Los Angeles teenagers attended Demo Day at USC Aug. 5 at the end of the summer program of Teens Exploring Technology.

Demo Day was the day the young men pitched the projects they had been working on through the Summer Coding Leadership Academy.

Team Zealio won the first prize of $4,000 toward their start-up, The Duck, an artificial intelligence duck that keeps track of who enters or exits a building.

“It’s a computer system that completes human tasks such as voice recognition and decision making,” said Nabil Khali, part of Team Zealio.

Protest planned

at oil drilling site

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Opponents of a local oil drilling site will stage a protest Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. over what they say is the inaction of the city’s planning department to decide on a nuisance abatement petition filed over a year ago.

Residents living near what is called the Jefferson drill site at 1371 W. Jefferson Blvd. filed a petition for abatement of public nuisance in June 2016, claiming the operator of the site, Sentinel Peak Energy, is violating its land use permits. The company, which bought the site in October from Freeport McMoRan, did not respond to a request to comment.

The protest will begin on South Budlong Avenue between Jefferson Boulevard and West 30th Street and end at the drill site.

Organizers of the protest said the city has “missed its deadline by three months and has failed to respond to community concerns. The protest will center around Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote, ‘Justice too long delayed is justice denied.’”

Community dialogue

planned on cancer

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A free community dialogue is planned on the prevention, treatment and control of cancer from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18, at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd.

The event includes presentations and panel discussions on cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and survivorship. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

Registration: http://haaf.eventbrite.com/ or (323) 292-2002.

Volunteers build

new playground

INGLEWOOD — More than 200 volunteers from various organizations will construct a new playground at Parent Elementary School, 5354 W. 64th St., from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19.

A kickoff ceremony will take place from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and the event will finish with a ribbon cutting from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

The volunteers hail from Random Act Funding, actor Robert Downey Jr.’s foundation (he will not be in attendance); the Creative Artists Agency Foundation, Inglewood Unified School District and KaBOOM, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing play into the daily life of kids in underserved areas.

The playground design is based on children’s drawings created at a special design event in June. During the playground build, Dallas Clayton, author and illustrator, will be painting a mural on site.

Town hall

to discuss rights

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A town hall meeting on immigration, citizenship and renter’s rights will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Rita Walters Learning Complex, 915 W. Manchester Ave.

Registration and free continental breakfast is from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

There will be free lunch and free child care available, as well as free language translation and free one-on-one attorney assistance to help fill out caregiver affidavits. Please bring children’s birth certificates.

RSVP: http://bit.ly/2fogRhr.

Airport launches

apprentice program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles World Airports has launched the HireLAX Apprenticeship Readiness Program in partnership with Los Angeles Trade Technical College, Los Angeles Southwest College, and the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.

The workforce development program will prepare local residents for skilled craft labor careers to support the $15 billion capital improvement program at Los Angeles International Airport. Contractors performing work on LAWA projects are expected to exceed 30 percent local participation with a workforce that reflects the diversity of Los Angeles.

The eight-week program at Los Angeles Southwest College begins Sept. 11. Participants will receive free training to prepare them for entrance to union apprenticeships.

Persons interested in the mandatory program orientation and registration on Aug. 19 should contact Christina Watkins at (424) 646-7192.

Female leaders

speak on success

LOS ANGELES — Influential women of color will share their strategies and journey to success as part of the “Ladies That Lead” tour, from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22, at the Olympic Collection, 11301 W. Olympic Blvd.

Cameka Smith, founder of the BOSS Network, will serve as the host. The other panelists are financial guru Patrice Washington; Tamica Smith Jones, the athletic director at UC Riverside; Emmy Award-winning producer and TV host Pili Montilla and Dr. Cozette M. White, founder and CEO of the firm My Financial Home.

Registration: www.ladiesthatleadtour.

Gospel singer

gives workshop

INGLEWOOD — Gospel singer/songwriter Babbie Mason is leading a workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19, at Faithful Central Baptist Church, in the Trinity Building/choir room, 333 W. Florence Ave.

The event includes a continental breakfast, a live song critique and a full day of instruction that includes a presentation on the business of music.

Registration: www.carolrossburnett.com.

Pastor visits

from Arizona

HAWTHORNE — La’Tresa Jester, the first African-American woman installed as a Baptist pastor in Arizona, will speak as part of “Grown Women Real Talk” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2506 W. Imperial Highway.

Gospel artists

to be recognized

CRENSHAW — Next Dimension University will recognize gospel artists receiving honorary degrees at their commencement and awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at West Angeles Church of God in Christ, 3600 Crenshaw Blvd.

Among those scheduled to appear are Bobby Jones, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Donald Lawrence and Warryn Campbell.

An awards banquet will take place at 7 p.m., at the Hilton Hotel Los Angeles Airport, 5711 W. Century Blvd.

Compiled by Anne Artley.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.