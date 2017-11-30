L.A. DIGEST: Supervisors honor state Sen. Mitchell

LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors has named state Sen. Holly Mitchell the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Legislator Award for her exemplary service to the residents of Los Angeles County.

“During your tenure in the Legislature, you have fought tirelessly as an advocate for children and have championed laws to address poverty and homelessness,” the chair of the five-member board, Mark Ridley-Thomas, said in a letter announcing the honor. “You authored dozens of landmark laws aimed at improving the lives of the residents of Los Angeles County.”

Also cited was Mitchell’s role as the first African-American woman to serve as chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, in which she oversaw smooth passage of a $183 billion budget her first year as chair. The budget included protecting and expanding funding for important safety-net programs administered by counties throughout California.

Trees for trash

giveaway planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Active Recycling Co. will host its fourth annual “Free Christmas Tree for Trash or Recyclables Giveaway” Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. at 2000 W. Slauson Ave.

Residents can bring up to 500 pounds of trash or green waste which can be dumped for free (provided they have not previously taken advantage of any other free trash dumping offers) and receive a free Christmas tree.

Returning customers who have already participated in any free trash dumping offer are able to receive a free Christmas tree provided they bring in trash to be dumped at the standard gate rate.

The offer is also available to those wishing to bring in and sell their recyclables (metal, paper or plastic car bumpers).

Trees are available while they last and will be distributed as one tree per vehicle/customer.

Information: (310) 713-7994

Friends of library

to hold book sale

INGLEWOOD — Friends of the Inglewood Public Library, a private nonprofit organization, will sponsor its annual winter book sale Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Inglewood Public Library, 101 W. Manchester Blvd.

Publications in all categories — art, history, biographies, children’s literature, Spanish language, audio and video versions — will be available. Items in gift quality condition will be bundled and sold at special rates. There will be drawings for interesting prizes. All revenue from the sales will be used by the Friends in support of the Inglewood Library.

Information: (310) 412-4025.

Author plans

book signing

INGLEWOOD – Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson will host a signing for his new book, “A Skeptic’s Journey Though the Yoga Experience,” at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 2 at Crenshaw Yoga, 5426 S. Crenshaw Blvd.

The book takes a hard and personal look at yoga and a recount from someone who once held deep skepticism about yoga. The book also examines the racial and gender conceptions and controversies that confront yoga, as well as the controversy and debate over the physical hazards of yoga to men especially.

Information: (323) 383-6145.

P.R. group plans

holiday celebration

HOLLYWOOD — The Black Public Relations Society of Los Angeles will host a holiday celebration with special guests Nate Parker and Hill Harper as a part of its 10th annual Toy Drive and fundraiser Dec. 5 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Avalon Hollywood, 1735 N. Vine St.

The event offers opportunities to network with a bevy of professionals and change makers including Angela Rye, DJ B Hen, Vanessa Simmons and Doc Wynter. The charity event benefits the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, Nate Parker Foundation and the Salvation Army Transitional Living Center.

Information: (818) 296-9890.

DIVA Foundation

plans ‘Simply Singing’

HOLLYWOOD — The DIVA Foundation will celebrate 27 Years of “Divas Simply Singing” on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Taglyan Cultural Center, 1201 Vine St.

Special guests include Kenny Latimore, Jennifer Holiday, Terisa Griffin, Rahsaan Patterson and Jenifer Lewis.

Information: Divas27.eventbrite.com.

Watts to hold

Christmas Parade

WATTS — The community of Watts will host its 52nd annual Christmas Parade Dec. 2 starting at noon in front of the Watts Labor Community Action Center. The parade will be led by Watts-raised singing group, the Sylvers and will proceed down Central Avenue and end in front of Markham Middle School.

The event pays homage to the legacy of its founder, the late Edna Aliewine, a community activist. Aliewine started the Watts Christmas Parade motivated by memories of her visits to the Hollywood Christmas Parade as a child and asking her father “why isn’t there anybody like me in the parade?”

Information: (323) 563-3629.

Vigil planned for

those who have died

INGLEWOOD — Inglewood Park Cemetery will host a candlelight vigil of remembrance for those who have lost a loved one this year on Dec. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Tabernacle Hall of Faithful Central Bible Church, 400 W. Florence Ave.

The night will feature an evening of prayer and refreshments will be served. Those planning to attend may submit a photograph of their deceased loved one along with their birth and death dates to CandleLightVigil@inglewoodparkcemetery.org.

Information: (310) 412-6500.

Black contractors set

holiday fundraiser

LOS ANGELES — The Young Black Contractors Association will host a holiday luncheon and fundraiser on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Community Action Network headquarters, 838 E. 6th St.

The affair will include a panel discussion featuring community advocates Ben Chaney, founder and president of the James Earl Chaney Foundation; James Charles Evers, the brother of Medgar Evers and a Mississippi radio station manager; and Veronica Soto, program director for Emerald Cities Collaborative and many others.

The panel will be moderated by Yvette Williams, YBCA board member and Reginald Mims, senior field representative of SEIU Local 721. The event will be emceed by Anthony Davis, former NFL running back.

Information: (323) 385-0639.

Group plans toy drive,

basketball game

SOUTH LOS ANGELES – The HOOP Foundation in collaboration with A.C.E. Inc., the Los Angeles Police Department and the Venice Basketball League present “Shoes to Fill,” a toy drive and charity basketball game Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. at Rita Walters Learning Center, 915 W. Manchester Ave.

The day will consist of basketball games, entertainment, family and fun. The event asks that all attendees support the event by donating an unwrapped toy priced at $10 or a minimum of $1 per their shoe size. A special celebrity game will start at 5 p.m.

Information: (323) 537-3702.

Home ownership

workshop planned

LOS ANGELES – R.S. Cooper & Associates will host a workshop entitled, “Home Ownership Preparedness for Renters Talk,” Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their office, 3731 Stocker St. Suite 110.

Prospective home buyers can receive tips they can use on their home-buying journey.

Information: (310) 710-9520.

Holiday spa, beauty

experience offered

LOS ANGELES – The 10th annual Holiday Magic SpaTacular Experience and Shop-a-Ganza will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Gateway LAX Hotel, 6101 W. Century Blvd.

This year’s event will include a Live DJ and holiday entertainment, the first 100 guests will receive VIP holiday swag, a free spa and beauty bar featuring hand and foot massages and free beauty makeovers.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Information: (310) 498-3783.

Library teaches

wreath making

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Miriam Matthews Hyde Park Branch Public Library,, 2205 W. Florence Ave., will host a class on making holiday wreaths from the pages of a book Dec. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Women’s committee

plans holiday party

LOS ANGELES – The 10th Council District Women’s Steering Committee will host a holiday party Dec. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Pips on La Brea, 1356 S. La Brea Ave. The affair will feature live music from the Sanctuary Band. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped gift priced at $10 or more with the toys going to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Advance tickets are $35 if purchased by Dec. 4, or $40 at the door. Ticket price includes dinner and free wine/champagne until 7 p.m.

Information: (323) 371-1071.

Compiled by Colin Washington.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A. To submit an item, send emails to newsroom@wavepublication.com.