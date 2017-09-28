L.A. DIGEST: UNCF plans annual Walk for Education

LEIMERT PARK — The United Negro College Fund will conduct its 34th annual Walk for Education Sept. 30 in Leimert Park Village.

More than 500 local leaders, community members, students and other UNCF supporters will walk to raise awareness and funds for UNCF. The Walk for Education is a five-kilometer walk but also a family-friendly event that is full of entertainment, music, kids’ activities, vendor booths and much more.

The walk is the signature fundraising event of the UNCF Los Angeles office. Funds are used to help send students to college.

Information: (213) 639-3800.

Cal State receives

Upward Bound grants

CARSON — Cal State Dominguez Hills has received four grants worth more than $5.2 million to provide 240 local high school students with the resources they need to excel in high school and graduate from college, school officials announced this week.

Each of the five-year U.S. Department of Education grants will support 60 students participating in the university’s Upward Bound programs at five local schools: Carson High School, Gardena High School, Hawthorne High School, Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, and Jefferson High School in South Los Angeles. The grants will fund the programs from Sept. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2022.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to deepen our impact in the schools and communities connected to this funding,” said William Franklin, vice president for student affairs at Dominguez Hills.

Upward Bound is a national college preparatory program specifically designed for eligible low-income and/or first generation high school students.

Jazz festivals planned

at Watts Towers

WATTS — The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Friends of Watts Towers Arts Centers Campus present the 36th annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival Sept. 30, followed by the 41st annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival Oct. 1.

Free parking and valet will be available along with food and arts and crafts vendors.

Activities and entertainment start at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively.

Information: (213) 847-4646.

Drew University head

speaks at Mobley Center

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Black Community Health Task Force will host a discussion with Charles Drew University President, Dr. David Carlisle Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Lillian Mobley Center Multipurpose Center, 7813 S. Central Ave.

Information: (323) 596-0300.

Jazz at Drew

planned Oct. 7

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Charles Drew University will host an all-day outdoor concert, Jazz at Drew, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. This year’s concert series will include performances by Earth, Wind & Fire, Sheila E., West Coast Get Down featuring Kamasi Washington, Miles Mosley, Cameron Graves, Ronald Bruner and more, DW3, Eloise Laws, and the Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center Band.

Information: (323) 357-3669.

Black workers

to host screening

LEIMERT PARK — The Los Angeles Black Worker Center, 5350 Crenshaw Blvd., and the Service Employees International Union Local 99 Afram will host a screening of the film, “Slavery by Another Name,” followed by a moderated discussion, Sept. 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The conversation following the screening will be plantation capitalism themed and food and drinks will be provided.

Information: (323) 752-7287.

YouthSource Center

opens with block party

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The Coalition for Responsible Community Development has announced the grand opening of the Vernon-Central Network YouthSource Center, sponsored by the city of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department in Council District 9.

The facility opened with a block party and family resource fair at the 28th Street YMCA Sept. 23.

The new Vernon-Central Network YouthSource Center is one of 14 centers citywide that offer educational and career readiness services for disconnected youth ages 16 to 24 who are neither in school nor working. The coalition, in partnership with All Peoples Community Center and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, operate the center.

“With almost one-third of the population in Council District 9 under the age of 18, it is imperative that we create programs our youth need to thrive,” Councilman Curren Price said. “I am delighted that we can implement services like those being offered at the Vernon-Central Network YouthSource Center because it positively impacts the lives of our young adults, giving them the tools and resources they need to fulfill their true potential. “

Tommy the Clown

marks milestone

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Southwest College will host a 25-year celebration for Tommy the Clown and his distinguished service within the community from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 on campus, 1600 W. Imperial Highway.

Famous for creating the Krump, Battle Zone and Clown Dancing, Tommy and his T-Squad have performed for hundreds of thousands of people. Those attending will witness Tommy’s crew, the T-Squad, take on the Boom Squad with this head-to-head, intense high-energy aggressive dance battle.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door on a first come first basis. Information: (323) 750-5555.

Section of freeway

named for Obama

LOS ANGELES — A stretch of the Ventura (134) Freeway near Occidental College will be named after former President Barack Obama.

The state Legislature gave final approval earlier this month to a resolution naming the 134 between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway,” said state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge.

Obama attended Occidental College from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year, where he traveled the Ventura Freeway from his apartment to the campus.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted in June to rename a 3 1/2-mile stretch of Rodeo Road through southwest Los Angeles as Obama Boulevard in honor of the 44th president.

Compiled by Colin Washington.

L.A. Digest is designed to help promote events, activities and initiatives that are serving the interests of residents in L.A.