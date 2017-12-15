La Ballona Elementary chosen for Disney program

CULVER CITY — La Ballona Elementary School is one of five elementary schools in Los Angeles County chosen to participate in the inaugural 2017-18 Disney Musicals in Schools program.

The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Productions to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced schools.

The selected schools will begin a 17-week musical theater residency in January. Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials and guidance from two teaching artists.

The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with Center Theatre Group teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct and choreograph musical.

As a capstone to the experience, Center Theatre Group will host a student share celebration in May in which each school performs one number from their show for an audience of students, teachers, family and community members.

The Student Share Celebration will now take place at the Ahmanson Theatre May 21.

La Ballona Principal Jennifer Slabbinck said the program “gives us an opportunity to train our teachers to take the lead and to more regularly bring arts instruction into their own classrooms.”

“Each school selected demonstrated not only a strong commitment to their students but also to creating and sustaining a musical theater program in their school for years to come,” said Center Theatre Group Director of Education and Engagement Tyrone Davis. “We are delighted to launch our inaugural season with such passionate educators.”

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence and interpersonal skills.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Production’s concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts.

After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Productions began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theatre International, are 30- to 45-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from classic Disney films like “101 Dalmatians,” “Aladdin,” “The Aristocats,” “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Lion King” and “Winnie the Pooh.”

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles’ leading nonprofit theater company, which, under Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,000-seat Ahmanson Theatre at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation’s leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and is a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.