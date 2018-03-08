LA DIGEST: Construction begins on Southwest College science building

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Southwest College broke ground Feb. 28 on its School of Science, a 27,000-square-foot, two-story building that will support the college’s students in their study of the sciences.

The new School of Science is expected to be ready for geology, microbiology, physics and general science classes in fall 2019. The facility will house a lecture hall, laboratories, an outdoor patio for astronomy and more.

It is funded by Measure J, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November 2008 and allocated $3.5 billion for the modernization, renovation, improvement and new construction of projects throughout the Los Angeles Community College District

Ridley-Thomas

to chair committee

LOS ANGELES — County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas has been appointed chairman of the Nominating Committee of the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The committee consists of officials from from the country’s 3,069 county governments who collectively advocate on national policy.

In July, Ridley-Thomas and the rest of the committee will review candidates’ credentials for a position in NACo’s Board of Directors and for the spot of second vice president during the group’s annual conference in Nashville/Davidson County.

“I am honored to represent Los Angeles County in this capacity at the national level,” Ridley-Thomas said in a press release. “I look forward to chairing the committee that is essential in selecting NACo’s leaders, who work tirelessly to maintain healthy, vibrant and safe counties across the United States.”

Library offers

activity class

LOS ANGELES — A class entitled “How to Make Physical Activity a Part of Your Daily Life” will take place at 1 p.m. March 10 at the Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence Ave.

The class is part of a series of programs at the library’s Community Garden presented by its master gardener and the Social Justice Learning Institute. Participants are encouraged to attend the class in workout clothes. The other programs will run on the second Saturday of every month.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Black alumni host

student symposium

MARINA DEL REY — An annual symposium where students can meet and network with professionals in multiple industries will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 17 at the Marriott Hotel, 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey.

Keynote speaker will be Franklin Leonard, CEO and founder of “The Blacklist,” an annual publication featuring Hollywood’s most popular unproduced screenplays.

The “Aligning for Black Excellence in Higher Education Summit III: Reshaping Identity Informed by Stereotypes vs. Experiences” is being organized by USC’s Black Alumni Association and is free to all students.

Registration: garyb@usc.edu.

Workshop planned

for home buyers

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — A free Homebuyer Education Workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 at Councilman Curren Price’s District Office, 4301 S. Central Ave.

Attendees will learn about credit, how to read their credit reports and down payment assistance programs, familiarize themselves with available mortgage financing options and learn how to build and protect their assets.

To participate, register by calling (213) 483-2060. Information: www.neweconomicsforwomen.org.

Technology job fair

planned at The Reef

LOS ANGELES — A free technology job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 8 at the The Reef in downtown Los Angeles, 1933 S. Broadway.

The fair will feature more than 250 technology companies looking to hire people in engineering, marketing, sales, product and more.

Throughout the day, breakout sessions will cover information on how job-seekers can improve a variety of skills. Companies that will attend the fair include YouTube, SpaceX, Snapchat, Ticketmaster, Headspace and others.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, CEO Jason Nazar of Comparably and representatives of the Annenberg Foundation will speak at the event.

Food trucks and music will be available, and prizes will be given out at the end of the fair.

RSVP: www.comparably.com/techfair/.

Safety assessment

meetings planned

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Several walking safety assessment meetings will take place March 8 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 66th Street Elementary School, 6600 S. San Pedro St., and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at 75th Street Elementary School, 142 W. 75th St.

Attendees will get the chance to share their ideas on how safety routes can be improved for students and parents who walk or bike to school.

The city of Los Angeles Safe Routes to School Program is hosting the meetings in partnership with the city and the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Several meetings will take place across Council District 9 schools in March.

Information on other meetings: (323) 515-0895, saferoutes.lacity.org.

Bass to discuss

Republican tax plan

LOS ANGELES — A discussion on what the new Republican tax plan means for Californians will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at Crenshaw High School, 5010 11th Ave.

Attendees will learn what to expect with the new tax plan, which tax credits and deductions are still available to families and small businesses, and can receive information on credit counseling and financial planning. Free income tax preparation will also be available to low-income filers.

The discussion will be hosted by U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and will feature Jerome Horton, a member of the state Board of Equalization.

Information and RSVP: (323) 365-1422.

Resumé workshop

offered at library

LOS ANGELES — A resumé workshop will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Hyde Park Branch Library, 2205 W. Florence, Ave.

Presented by America’s Job Corps of California, the workshop will help those attending make a resumé that stands out to employers.

Information: (323) 750-7241.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

