LA DIGEST: Services planned July 10 for John Mack

Wave Staff Report

CRENSHAW — A memorial service for John Mack, the former head of the Los Angeles Urban League and former president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, will be held at 11 a.m. July 10 at the North Campus of West Angeles Church of God in Christ, 3045 Crenshaw Blvd. Parking will be available at 3000 Crenshaw Blvd. or 3500 Crenshaw Blvd. on the first and second floor.

The viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 9 at Angelus Funeral Home, 3875 Crenshaw Blvd. A repast will follow the memorial service at 2 p.m. July 10 at the California African-American Museum, 600 State Drive.

Mack died June 21 at the age of 81.

Ice cream festival

planned downtown

DOWNTOWN L.A. — A two-day ice cream festival will be held July 7 and 8 at Cooper Design Space, 860 S. Los Angeles St.

More than 20 dessert vendors, complimentary coffee from Boldum and a garden designed for photos with dessert will be present.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dessert-goals-dessert-fest-la-july-7-8-tickets-46029283827?aff=efbeventtix.

Convention Center

hosts Anime Expo

DOWNTOWN — The annual Anime Expo, a four-day event, runs through July 8 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St.

Japanese pop culture fans and industry members can enjoy anime entertainment, fashion and video games at the largest anime convention in North America.

Information: https://www.anime-expo.org/register/.

Nonprofit obtains

job training funds

SOUTH L.A. — A grant of more than $1.5 million will increase employment opportunities for adults affected by the criminal justice system.

Effective July 1, the U.S. Department of Labor Employment & Training Administration grant was awarded to South L.A. PVJOBS, a program that helps individuals learn trades and earn living wages.

Information: http://www.pvjobs.org/.

World Trade offers

summer jazz series

LEIMERT PARK — The World Trade presents a month-long summer jazz series July 1-28 at 4321 Degnan Boulevard.

Jazz artists Bill McCoy, Greg Walker and Ladies Love Laughter among many others will perform.

Founded by jazz drummer Billy Higgins, the World Trade is a performance art space.

Information: www.facebook.com/theworldstage/photos/a.379936567875.162050.334319682875/10155541037902876/?type=3&theater.

Church offers

free summer meals

SOUTH L.A. — Free meals for children ages 18 and younger will begin from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at First New Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. 1555 W. 108th St.

Sponsored by the California Department of Education’s Nutrition Services Division, the meals will be provided by the Summer Food Service Program until Aug. 10.

Information: (323) 756-2541.

Improv theater

holds fundraiser

HOLLYWOOD—The Impro Theatre will host a 30-hour improvisation marathon fundraising event from 6 p.m. on July 6 to midnight July 7.

The Pledge Drive Unscripted is the theater’s annual fundraising event that involves a silent auction, a crowdfunding campaign and the improv marathon.

Information: http://improtheatre.com/pledge-drive-unscripted-2018/.

Jennifer Hudson sings

at Hollywood Bowl

HOLLYWOOD—Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, accompanied by an orchestra, will perform at 8 p.m. July 6 and 7 at the Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave.

Information: https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/358/.

County offers

summer job program

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County held a celebration June 27 to announce the summer start of its annual Youth@Work program for at-risk youth ages 14-24.

Officials announced plans to expand youth employment opportunities across the county with a goal of hiring 25,000 young persons.

Youth@Work pairs paid work experience with employment, training and support services provided through a network of America’s Job Centers of California that are guided by the county’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.

The initiative targets populations with the highest need, including foster youth, justice-involved youth, youth experiencing homelessness and the CalWORKS youth program.

Museum hosts

art workshop

EXPOSITION PARK — The California African-American Museum will host a “Placemaking Portraits in 3D” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 8.

Participants will be guided in art-making images of places in three dimensions. The workshop will be inspired by visual artist, Adler Guerrier’s “Conditions and Forms for blk Longevity”.

Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/placemaking-portraits-3d-tickets-46424776757

Gallery hosts

solo art exhibition

WEST ADAMS — Marginalization, value and willpower are subjects that will be explored at an art gallery presented from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 6 at 5376 W. Adams Boulevard.

“Process and Materials” by artist Sharon Louise Barnes, is a solo exhibition that will feature multimedia works, and salvaged objects to explore the aforementioned subjects.

Police seize

illegal fireworks

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Police have seized a massive cache of fireworks from a home in South Los Angeles.

The seizure was made June 29 in the 1200 block of West 38th Street, near Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers seized between 1,500-2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks worth $40,000-$50,000, according to ABC7.

It is believed that fireworks were being sold from the home, police told the station.

Compiled by Kamerie Gibson.

