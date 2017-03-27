LA Landlord Evicts 8 Paralyzed Tenants With No Explanation

A Los Angeles home in Granada Hills is gaining national attention after eight quadriplegics were evicted from the property for no reason at all.



“As of right now I have no place to go,” said Ray Frazier, a fully paralyzed individual living in Los Angeles.



According to CBS Los Angeles, the eight quadriplegics were given a 60-day notice, but no actual explanation of why they were being evicted in the first place.



According to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), standards require wheelchair ramps to have a minimum width of 36 inches. The owner of Freedom to Live House, which is wheelchair-accessible for all its residents, asked the entire group to move out.



Because the group wasn’t given sufficient notice, let alone a justifiable reason to leave, they are struggling to find a place to relocate.



“Sixty days just isn’t enough to find a place to stay,” added Frazier.



The Freedom to Live House is supported by the Freedom to Live Foundation, which is a nonprofit that assists people living with spinal cord injuries. Sian Welch, a former professional triathlete, runs the nonprofit, and is working towards raising $1 million to buy another house in order to ensure that the group of quadriplegics will never be evicted again.



A Go Fund Me page has been set up in order to assist the eight residents. The goal is to raise $8,000. As of March 17, an update on the Go Fund Me page read:



“Hey everybody just wanted to give you an update that we have reached one-eighth of our goal! All of your help has been so amazing to watch pour in weather from financial means or just spreading the word. If we can continue to spread the word I know that our goal will be met not just the financial one but the knowledge that there are people in dire need for organizations like freedom to live to continue and thrive! Thank you once again.”