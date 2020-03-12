Lacey drops below 50% in district attorney’s race

LOS ANGELES — District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s vote total dropped below 50% as the county Registrar-Recorder’s Office continued tallying votes from the March 3 election this week.

As of March 10, Lacey had 49.94% of the vote. She needs more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election against George Gascon in November. More than 493,000 votes remain to be counted.

Here are some of the other unofficial results of the March 3 election:

In the 27th Congressional District, which includes Alhambra and Monterey Park, Democratic incumbent Judy Chu received 71.28% of the vote. She will face Republican Johnny Nalbandian, a food industry businessman who received 12.78% of the vote, in November.

In the 34th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Jimmy Gomez received 51.13% of the vote. He will face another Democrat, David Kim, a neighborhood council member from Los Angeles in November. Kim was the second highest vote-getter in the primary, receiving 22.21% of the vote. The district includes Northeast Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, Boyle Heights and downtown.

In the 38th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Linda Sanchez received 77.72% of the vote. She will face another Democrat, Michael Tolar of Whittier, in November. Toler received 22.28% of the vote in the district that includes Bellflower, Norwalk, Montebello, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier.

In the 40th Congressional District, longtime Democratic incumbent Lucille Roybal-Allard had her closest primary in several years. She received 49.63% of the vote and will face Democrat David Sanchez, an educator and author from Huntington Park in November. Sanchez received 14.31% of the vote in a district that includes East Los Angeles, Huntington Park, Downey, Bellflower, Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Maywood and part of South Los Angeles.

In the 44th Congressional District, Democrat Nanette Barragan will be seeking a second term in November against another Democrat, Analilia Joya, a teacher and disability advocate from Torrance. Barragan received 62.53% of the vote to Joya’s 14.52% March 3. The district includes Compton, Lynwood, Carson and San Pedro.

In Assembly races, Democratic incumbent Ed Chau received 50.45% of the vote in the 49th District. He will face Republican Burton Brink, a retired sheriff’s sergeant from Arcadia who received 25.56% of the vote. The district includes Monterey Park, Alhambra and a small part of Montebello.

Democratic incumbent Wendy Carrillo was unopposed in the primary and will not face anyone in November in the 51st Assembly District, which covers East Los Angeles, Eagle Rock, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights.

In the 53rd Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Miguel Santiago received 65.05% of the vote. He will face Democrat Godfrey S. Plata, a public teacher advocate who received 34.95% of the vote, in November The district includes Boyle Heights and Huntington Park.

The lone Republican on the ballot, Jessica Martinez, was the leading vote-getter in the 57th Assembly District, after Democratic incumbent Ian Calderon chose not to seek reelection. Martinez received 29.07% of the vote and will probably face Lisa Calderon, the stepmother of the incumbent in the November runoff.

Calderon, the wife of former state legislator Charles Calderon, received 20.19% of the vote and led by 1,369 votes over Sylvia Rubio who has a sister in both the Assembly and state Senate.

The district includes Whittier, Norwalk and Santa Fe Springs.

In the 58th District, Democratic incumbent Cristina Garcia received 77.28% of the vote and will face Green Party candidate Margaret Villa, who received 22.72% of the vote, in November. The district includes Bell Garden, Bellflower, Commerce, Downey, Montebello, Norwalk and Pico Rivera.

In the 59th District, Democratic incumbent Reggie Jones-Sawyer ran second to Efren Martinez, a public policy commissioner from Huntington Park. Martinez received 50.97% of the vote to Jones-Sawyer’s 44.42%. The district includes Huntington Park and South Los Angeles.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon received 57.7% of the vote in the 63rd District, and will face Democrat Maria Estrada, an accountant and community organizer from Lynwood, who received 42.3% of the vote. The district includes Bell, Cudahy, Lynwood, Maywood, Paramount and South Gate.

In area city council races, Monica Arroyo, Ali Saleh and Fidencio Gallardo appear to have won seats on the Bell City Council.

Bell voters also voted down a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase. The proposed tax was opposed by 59.7% of the voters.

In the city of Commerce, incumbents Oralia Rebollo and Hugo Argumedo were the top two-getters. Carlos Maravilla trailed Argumedo by 98 votes, which could change the final tally.

Graciela Ortiz, Eddie Martinez and Marilyn Sanabria were the top three finishers in the Huntington Park City Council election. Brenda Martinez is in fourth place, 119 votes behind Sanabria.

In Los Angeles, former state Sen. Kevin De Leon surpassed the 50% mark needed to avoid a runoff in the 14th Council District. De Leon has 53.45% of the vote. He would replace Jose Huizar, who couldn’t seek reelection because of term limits.

Montebello voters apparently approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase, with 60.85% of the voters favoring the increase, which is expected to generate about $6 million a year.

Monterey Park voters however turned down a similar sales tax increase, with 68% of the voters against the proposal. Voters also turned down a proposal to approve a land use and urban design element, with 51.46% opposing the proposal.

In City Council races, Yvonne Yiu was ahead of Bob Gin in the 2nd Council District. Yiu had 29.91% of the vote. Gin had 24.43%.

In the 3rd District, Fred Sornoso easily defeated Allan Shatkin. Sornoso received 63.5% of the vote.

In the 4th District, Henry Lo received 57.77% of the vote to defeat Leilani Morales.

In Norwalk, longtime Councilman Luigi Vernola was unseated by voters. Incumbent Margarita Rios was reelected with 6,304 votes, followed by Ana Valencia with 5,354 and Rick Ramirez with 4,645. Vernola finished fifth in a six-person field, receiving 3,176 votes. Councilman Leonard Shryock didn’t seek reelection.

Norwalk voters approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase, with 56.92% of voters favoring the increase.

In Paramount, three new members were elected to the City Council. Brenda Olmos, Isabel Aguayo and Vilma Stallings were the leading vote-getters in a field of 13. Paramount voters also approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase.

In South Gate, Maria Bernal was elected and Gil Hurtado also appears to have won a City Council seat. Three other candidates are still in the running for the third seat. Maria Del Pilar Avalos is currently in third place with 3,471 votes, followed by Belen Bernal with 3,377 (94 votes behind) and Melissa Alvarado with 3,290 (187 votes behind).

In Whittier, Mayor Joe Viniateri was reelected to another two-year term with 58.5% of the vote.

Jessica Martinez was elected to the 1st District seat and Cathy Warner was reelected in the 3rd District.

Whittier voters also approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax increase, with 57.2% favoring the increase.