Lacey slips under 50% in District Attorney’s race

LOS ANGELES — District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s vote total dropped below the 50% mark as the county Registrar-Recorder’s Office continued tallying votes from the March 3 election this week.

As of March 10, Lacey had 49.94% of the vote. She needs more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election against George Gascon in November. More than 493,000 votes remain to be counted and the next update in the count won’t come until March 13.

In other election results, Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson is headed for a runoff in November against state Sen. Holly Mitchell in the race to replace Mark Ridley-Thomas in the 2nd District of the county Board of Supervisors.

Wesson has about 31.41% of the vote to Mitchell’s 27.34%. Former Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry ran a distant third, with 11.96% of the vote.

Ridley-Thomas also faces a November runoff in his bid to replace Wesson in the 10th Council District. He received 45.9% of the vote and will face Grace Yoo, who received 24% of the vote.

Democratic incumbent Karen Bass received 87.39% of the vote in the 37th Congressional District. She will face Republican Errol Webber, a documentary film producer from Los Angeles, in November. Webber received 8.04% of the vote in the district that includes South Los Angeles, Culver City and parts of Los Angeles.

In the 40th Congressional District, longtime Democratic incumbent Lucille Roybal-Allard had her closest primary in several years. She received 49.63 percent of the vote and will face Democrat David Sanchez, an educator and author from Huntington Park in November. Sanchez received 14.31% of the vote in a district that includes East Los Angeles, Huntington Park, Downey, Bellflower, Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Maywood and part of South Los Angeles.

In the 43rd Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Maxine Waters received 76.97% of the vote, despite being targeted by the Republican National Committee. She will face either Joe. E. Collins, a retired U.S. Navy veteran from Los Angeles, or Omar Navarro, a small business owner from Torrance in November. Only 21 votes separated them as of March 6. The district includes part of South Los Angeles, Inglewood, Gardena, Hawthorne and Lawndale.

In the 44th Congressional District, Democrat Nanette Barragan will be seeking a second term in November against another Democrat, Analilia Joya, a teacher and disability advocate from Torrance. Barragan received 62.53% of the vote to Joya’s 14.52% March 3. The district includes Compton, Lynwood, Carson and San Pedro.

In the State Senate, Democratic incumbent Steven Bradford will face Anthony Perry of the American Independent Party the 35th state Senate District in November. Bradford received 74.94% of the vote compared to Perry’s 25.06%. The district includes Carson, Compton, Gardena, Hawthorne, Lawndale, most on Inglewood, Watts and San Pedro,

In the 54th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Sydney Kamlager received 55.42% of the vote. She will face Democrat Tracy Jones, who received 30.12% in November in the district that includes Cukver City, Baldwin Hills, Ladera Heights, Leimert Park and parts of west Los Angeles.

In the 59th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Reggie Jones-Sawyer ran second to Efren Martinez, a public policy commissioner from Huntington Park. Martinez received 50.97% of the vote to Jones-Sawyer’s 44.42%. The district includes Huntington Park and South Los Angeles.

In the 62nd District race, Democratic incumbent Autumn Burke received 83.66% of the vote. She faces Republican Robert Steele, a business owner from Culver City n November, who received 16.34% of the vote. The district includes Hawthorne, Inglewood, Gardena and part of South Los Angeles.

In the 64th Assembly District, Democrat incumbent Mike Gipson faces fellow Democrat Fatima Iqbal-Zubair, public school teacher of Carson, in November. Gipson received 68.92% of the vote to Iqbal-Zubair’s 31.08% in the district includes Compton, Carson, Willowbrook and parts of South Los Angeles.