Business Lead Story West Edition

Lack of affordable housing kills District Square project

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff 234 Views

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The lack of affordable housing has killed a development project that has sought city approval for almost 10 years.

The South Los Angeles Planning Commission effectively killed the District Square project last month when it voted against the proposal.

The City Council killed the plan once and for all when it refused to hear an appeal of the commission’s decision.

The District Square project was a development consisting of 577 market-rate apartments and 93,000 square feet of retail space planned for the corner of Crenshaw and Obama boulevards.

A representative for the District Square developers Mark and Arman Gabay was unable to provide information on the next steps for the development.

Damien Goodmon of the Crenshaw Subway Coalition, which led the opposition to the project, believes the Gabays defaulted on their obligations to the community and has called for the city to foreclose on the site and give a community-minded nonprofit a chance to build.

“I’m optimistic and excited about the type of project that would be developed by having the [site] foreclosed upon by the city,” Goodmon said.

The crux of Goodmon’s plan is to involve the community in the planning itself.

“[I’m excited about] having a community dialogue about what’s appropriate at that location,” Goodmon said. “I think just based on the one conversation we had in our post meeting with the community that there are a lot of great ideas out there and a true community service project can be built.”

The issue of displacement was a large factor in the denial of the District Square project. Councilman Herb Wesson, who originally supported the development when plans called for a Ralphs Supermarket and a Target store, submitted a letter last month removing his support due to the displacement burden.

“There must be a significant number of affordable housing units in order for me to consider supporting this development,” he said.

The project called for market-rate apartment units. With the median income of South LA households at  $43,000, the typical resident wouldn’t be able to afford a market-rate apartment.

There is a new rule that affects developments on city-owned land. Starting on Jan. 1 only affordable units can be built on city-owned land. The City Council unanimously passed the measure Dec. 10, with an amendment that market-rate apartments are allowed if they help pay for more affordable units.

Wesson introduced the motion on Nov. 5 “due to the pace at which housing units are created in the city and the sheer quantity of homeless individuals who need housing.”

Many black business groups supported the project originally. Letters from the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce and the Black Business Association defended the development as an economic boost and much-needed “gathering place” for the community.

posted by Wave Staff

Related Articles
East Edition Herald American Lead Story Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

Themed-housing controversy hits Cal State L.A.

Posted on Author Jacqueline Fernandez, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — A new themed-housing option at Cal State Los Angeles is causing some controversy after a conservative college student news website reported that the university was offering segregated housing for black students. “Cal State L.A. does not offer, nor does the university sanction, segregated housing or segregation of any kind,” university spokesman Robert Read More…
Culver City Edition Lead Story Local News

UCLA shooter’s car located in Culver City

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — UCLA gunman Mainak Sarkar’s car was located Friday in Culver City, prompting police to cordon off the area surrounding the vehicle and dispatch a bomb squad to search it. Investigators have been looking for the silver-gray Nissan Sentra, registered in Sarkar’s home state of Minnesota, since he fatally shot a UCLA professor Read More…
Lead Story West Edition

New law requires cities to move elections

Posted on Author Arnold Adler, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Many of the cities throughout the state are in the process of changing their municipal election dates to comply with a new state law calling for municipal elections to be held in June of November of even-numbered years to coincide with state and national. Voters in the city of Los Angeles approved Read More…