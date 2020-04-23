LANDMARK SURVIVES: Vision Theatre suffers damage in morning fire

By Kristina Dixon

Contributing Writer

LEIMERT PARK — A fire that damaged the Vision Theatre April 21 may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise, an official said this week.

James Burks, who works for the city Department of Cultural Affairs and is director of special projects for the theatre, said the fire might have been a good thing for the theatre and its future.

“There’s always a silver lining to these kinds of things,” Burks said. “One of them is the attention that the fire brought to the importance of the Vision Theatre by the African-American community and the city of Los Angeles.

“Two, I think now the value of Leimert Park Village cannot be dismissed.” Burks added. “The Village and the Vision Theatre are a beacon for everything that is happening in South Los Angeles. Leimert Park Village serves as the cultural hub of black Los Angeles beginning with the dedication of the Destination Crenshaw project, the Metro Rail, the refurbishment of Leimert Park, as well as the on-going $35 million refurbishment of the Vision Theatre.

“The fire will have no effect on the plans for the new construction project with several of Leimert Park property owners for building a Leimert Park conference business center. The center is part of the strategy to position Leimert Park as a destination for conferences, conventions, for local special events. We’ve never had this in our community. I think the fire just reaffirmed the importance of having Leimert Park Village.”

The fire broke out in the early morning April 21. Los Angeles firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze around 5 a.m.

The marquee and front patio suffered damage but the back and roof of the theater, which has been undergoing renovations since 2018, are still intact.

City Councilman Herb J. Wesson Jr., his deputy Albert Lord, Los Angeles police officers and arson investigators were at the theatre later that morning to assess the damages and figure out the cause of the blaze.

Wesson later issued a statement on his Instagram account.

“I was deeply upset to hear about the fire at the Vision Theatre, an incredibly important and special place in South LA,” Wesson said. “I want to set the record straight. The preliminary investigation has shown the fire was actually in an abandoned building next door and we are incredibly fortunate that the theatre is largely intact.

“While the west side of the marquee suffered some damage, it appears that there is zero damage to the roof. The renovation is still set to be completed by the end of this year. I am thankful for LAFD for their speedy response and I thank God no one was injured.”

Construction repairs started before noon.

The Vision Theatre was built in 1938. For more than 80 years it has been the cultural hub for the community. It was purchased by actress Marla Gibbs in 1990, who gave the theatre its name. The city of Los Angeles later bought it and has operated it as a performing arts center.

Barbara Morrison, owner of the nearby California Jazz and Blues Museum and Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, said, “The Vision Theatre is a wonderful landmark for our community. I’ve been here going on 14 years and I’ve watched the people take care of it and keep it up in the neighborhood.

“The park is beautiful now and everyone is gravitating to it,” she added. “This is a tragedy but my mindset is build it up and build it over again. We have to keep and make this a pivotal part of our community. We’re working on making this a better area.”

Morrison said there were rumors in the neighborhood that the fire as started by homeless people living nearby.

Damien Goodmon, executive director of the Crenshaw Subway Coalition and the Umoja Center said, “I don’t think anyone knows what the cause of the fire was. I think we should be mindful to not automatically blame our homeless neighbors who in the middle of a global pandemic are forced to sleep on the street and can’t occupy space in the park because of the horrible ‘gentri-gate’ that has been put around it.

“I hope, unlike their current renovations, these two very rich black people will hire black contractors to do the repairs.”

Jackie Ryan, the owner of Zambezi Bazaar in Leimert Park, also blamed the fencing around the park for the homeless people sleeping near the buildings in Leimert Park.

“If the gate wasn’t locked around the park, the homeless would have been in the park,” she said. “This is a testament of how people are treated in every urban city in America. Somehow in this situation there was a fire. The fire is a combustion of everything that has happened.”

Contributing Writer Cynthia Gibson also contributed to this story.