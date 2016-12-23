LAPD veteran named police chief in San Francisco

LOS ANGELES — A veteran Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief was named the police chief of San Francisco Dec. 20.

William Scott, a 27-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, was the head of the South Bureau.

“The Bay Area’s gain is L.A.’s loss,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said. “Bill’s tactical skills, intelligence and kindness embody the spirit of our department. We credit his leadership in the successes we had stemming the surge of violent crime in the South Bureau.”

Scott, 52, is expected to join the San Francisco department in early 2017.

“We wish him great success,” Beck said.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee held a news conference to announce that Scott was chosen to succeed acting San Francisco Police Chief Toney Chaplin.

His hiring comes as San Francisco works to implement changes to department policy, including use-of-force reforms, in the wake of several deadly police shootings.

The department underwent a sweeping review by the U.S. Justice Department, which has recommended 272 changes.

Scott’s longtime administrative experience figured into the decision, as well as his work in the LAPD’s professional standards bureau dealing with police reform, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“To the community of the city of San Francisco and the various diverse communities that make up this great city, what you will find in me, I hope, is the same person that I’ve been all my life,” Scott said in remarks quoted by the newspaper.

“A person that will listen to you, will hear you, and take action when appropriate. A person that will be fair and will be consistent,” Scott said.

Interim Chief Chaplin took over the department when Greg Suhr resigned as chief in May, following the police shooting of an unarmed, African American female car-theft suspect.