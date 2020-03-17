Large increase reported in coronavirus cases

LOS ANGELES — Saying dramatic rises in coronavirus cases should be anticipated given increases in testing, Los Angeles County’s public health director announced 50 new cases of the illness March 17, bringing the county’s total to 144.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer cautioned that the increase in the county’s cases — up more than 50% from the day before — should not be seen as a failure of “social distancing” measures that have been taken, such as closing bars and restaurants and cautioning against gatherings.

“If you look across the world, it generally takes three to four weeks to see the fruits of our labors,” she said.

She said most of the 50 newly identified cases are still being investigated to determine the patients’ source of exposure. Three of the new cases were reported earlier in the day by Long Beach, where a total of eight cases have now been confirmed. Of the three new Long Beach cases, two were people who had traveled to coronavirus-affected areas.

County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the county was enacting an emergency moratorium on all residential and commercial evictions in unincorporated areas. The moratorium will be retroactive to March 4 and will remain in place until May 31, she said. The move is aimed at protecting tenants who may find themselves unable to pay rent because they lost work due to the coronavirus restrictions. Under the moratorium, tenants would be given up to six months to repay missed rent.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, meanwhile, sought to assure business owners who have been forced to close due to the pandemic — most notably bars, movie theaters, nightclubs, bowling alleys and restaurants — that the county will be working to assist them with federal loans.

“In addition to our focus on public health … we are equally focused on the personal and economic impacts and putting measures in place to protect employees and small businesses,” she said.

Barger said the county “is committed to assisting small businesses in applying for loans through the Small Business Administration.”

“While the Small Business Administration is not at the county level, we will be working with state and federal representatives and our partner agencies,” she said. “We do not want any business to fall through the cracks.”

The county officials urged business owners to comply with the closure orders, while also calling on residents to heed warnings against public gatherings.

Ferrer specifically cited recent media footage of crowds inside grocery stores and long lines of tightly quartered customers waiting in check-out lines.

She called on residents to “practice social distancing whenever you’re out and about.”

All Los Angeles County Superior Court courthouses and courtrooms have been closed to the public and will remain shuttered until March 20.

Courtrooms will generally remain closed until April 16, but with a long list of exceptions for necessary court proceedings, such as restraining order hearings, emergency custody issues, arraignments, criminal preliminary hearings, sentencing hearings and emergency orders “relating to the health and safety of a child.”

The court system earlier pushed off any new civil or criminal jury trials for at least the next 30 days, while giving trial judges discretion about whether to continue jury trials that were already in session.

Ferrer has repeatedly stressed the building threat of “community transmission” of the coronavirus, meaning people are being infected without any known source of exposure. Such transmission often means that patients are being exposed to people who have the illness but are unaware they are infected.

In addition to closing bars and ordering restaurants to eliminate dine-in service, the county has also ordered the closure of all fitness centers, entertainment centers, bowling alleys and movie theaters. Under the order, restaurants are restricted to takeout or delivery service.

The mandate applies to all cities within the county, as well as unincorporated areas. Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments, have also issued the same requirements.

The city of Los Angeles has issued a similar mandate for the city, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recommendation that such restrictions be enacted statewide. Newsom also recommended people older than 65 self-quarantine in their homes because they are more susceptible to becoming more seriously ill if they contract the virus.

As of March 17, state health officials reported a total of 472 cases statewide with 11 deaths.

Mayor Eric Garcetti raised the city’s emergency response status to its highest level in order to be able to request more federal and state assistance to combat the outbreak.

On March 16 the county Department of Public Health issued a breakdown of coronavirus cases by community.

There may still be people in many communities who have not yet been diagnosed, Ferrer said during a midday briefing, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines for hand washing and social distancing.

“There may be people infected everywhere in the county,” Ferrer said. “Think and act for your own health and for the health of our community.”

The breakdown of the 94 cases confirmed included: Alhambra, 2; Boyle Heights, 5; Carson, 1; Culver City, 2; Gardena, 1; Inglewood, 2; Los Angeles, 11; Venice, 1; West Adams, 1; West Hollywood, 5; West Vernon, 1; and Westchester, 1.

Los Angeles will not issue parking tickets during street sweeping hours in residential areas and payment of parking fines was delayed until June 1, Garcetti said. Metered parking spaces outside businesses will continue to be enforced.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the first case of COVID-19 within the department was confirmed March 15 in one of its Pacific Division supervisors. The supervisor exhibited flu-like symptoms March 5 and was sent home. He is improving and expects to make a full recovery, according to the LAPD.

Also on March 15, officials announced that a police officer at Los Angeles International Airport, a member of the Airport Police, had also tested positive.

Two contract workers testing arriving passengers for signs of coronavirus at LAX had previously been confirmed as testing positive for the illness.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, who runs the county hospital system, asked residents to preserve emergency room capacity at all area hospitals for those in need.

Like many of the roughly 100 hospitals across Los Angeles County, county hospitals will be canceling elective surgeries to increase capacity. The county is also increasing access to tele-medicine services.

Los Angeles County has closed all of its buildings because of the coronavirus. County hospitals and clinics will remain open. It’s not yet known how long the closures will remain in effect.

Major retailers such as Macy’s and Nordstrom have announced closures of all their locations nationwide.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank announced March 16 a $250,000 gift from the Los Angeles Chargers to help ensure hunger relief services continue uninterrupted for Los Angeles County children, seniors, individuals and families amid the coronavirus crisis.

Northgate Gonzales Market chain will open all of its 41 Southern California locations one hour early each day for senior citizens and disabled customers. The chain has 19 stores in Los Angeles County and 13 in Orange County. Locations can be found on the company’s website. Vallarta Supermarkets and Super A markets also have implemented early opening hours for seniors and the disabled.

