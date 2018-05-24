LAUSD athletic official Lee Joseph dies at 83

Wave Staff Report

Memorial services for retired Los Angeles Unified School District administrator Lee Joseph will be held at 11 a.m. May 29 at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 W. Adams Blvd. Repasta will be at Inglewood Cemetery.

Joseph, 83 was the principal of View Park Continuation High School when he retired after working for the district for 47 years. But the personable Joseph was known more for his many years of service in the City Section Athletics office beginning in the 1970s. He served under three commissioners: Jim Cheffers, Hal Harkness and Barbara Fiege.

Joseph coordinated playoff seeding meetings and helped with the organizing and management of City Section championship games and meets.

He also refereed games and eventually worked his way up the ranks to become a college football official. He worked four Rose Bowls as a head linesman in the Pac 12 Conference.

Born on Sept. 19, 1934 in Marshall, Texas, Joseph grew up in Los Angeles. He was a football and track standout at Polytechnic High School when it was located at its original site in downtown.

Joseph ran cross country and track at Cal State L.A. (1955-57) and was a big part of the school’s 1956 conference championship team. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1992.

He is survived by a son, Dwayne, who also became a referee, and two grandchildren.