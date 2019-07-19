LAX breaks ground on key parking structure

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined Los Angeles World Airports leadership and other elected officials July 11 for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the Intermodal Transportation Facility West, a significant component of LAX’s Landside Access Modernization Program.

“Today’s groundbreaking is an important milestone in our work to build the world-class airport travelers expect and deserve,” Garcetti said. “Once complete, the ITF-West will stand as a new front door to our airport, welcoming travelers, reducing traffic congestion and offering a seamless connection with the upcoming Automated People Mover.”

Located between Westchester Parkway and 96th Street, the ITF-West parking structure and mobility hub will be the first component of LAX’s modernization projects to be completed, opening in 2021. Two new roadways, Jetway Boulevard and 93rd Street, will provide direct access to the facility.

From the hub, an elevated tram will pick up and drop off travelers in a matter of minutes, according to an LAX news release.

“This is another milestone as LAX becomes … a world-class airport,” said City Councilman Mike Bonin, who represents the communities adjacent to the airport. “This new facility will create one of three convenient alternatives to driving into the airport’s crowded central terminal area.”

City Councilman Joe Buscaino, the chairman of the city council’s Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee, said the improvements at the airport will be essential by the time the 2028 Olympics come to Los Angeles.

“With tourism to Los Angeles at an all-time high, the continuing modernization of LAX will exponentially multiply positive economic impacts throughout the region,” Buscaino said.

The four-story structure will have about 4,500 parking spots with short- and long-term parking options and have a meet and greet area, valet parking, electric vehicle charging stations and potential space for concessions. A shuttle will transport people from the ITF-West to and from the Central Terminal Area until completion of the Automated People Mover in 2023.

The ITF-West also will house the 26,000-square-foot LAWA Security & Badging Office, which services more than 55,000 badged employees.

“One year ago today, our Board of Airport Commissioners approved the contract for Swinerton Builders to design and construct the Intermodal Transportation Facility – West, and as we now start to construct this facility, it’s a symbolic step towards reliable and functional access to LAX ” said Deborah Flint, chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports. “By providing new options for our guests and employees with the latest parking technology, and multi-modality we are preparing LAX for the future of mobility.”

The facility will be equipped with smart-parking technology, and parking guidance systems will be incorporated to identify the number of available parking spaces.

The ITF-West is part of LAX’s $5.5 billion modernization program, which includes the construction of a 2.25-mile train to connect terminals, a rental car station and connection to the LAX-Crenshaw Rail Line.

