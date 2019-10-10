LAX breaks ground on new police station

LOS ANGELES — City and airports officials broke ground Sept. 7 on a 160,000-square-foot Airport Police Facility at Los Angeles International Airport that will consolidate operations from eight separate locations under one roof just north of the Central Terminal Area in Westchester.

“The new consolidated [airport] police facility, which will watch over all of LAX as well as the LAX Northside, will improve public safety and allow for faster response times to calls on or immediately adjacent to airport property,” City Councilman Mike Bonin said. “It also will be a revitalizing improvement for the neighborhood, bringing more business and economic growth to the many small businesses in downtown Westchester.”

Consolidation of the current police facilities was a recommendation in the 2011 Report of the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Panel on Airport Security. The building will be located on the northeast corner of Westchester Parkway and Loyola Boulevard. The 12-acre development will also include a new 960-stall parking structure.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our guests and employees is the foundation of everything we do at Los Angeles World Airports and this new state-of-the-art Airport Police Facility will facilitate more efficient operations across our various police divisions and with our partner agencies,” said Deborah Flint, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “The Los Angeles Airport Police Division is the largest airport police department in the country, and with this new facility our APD will be even better equipped to serve our airports for decades to come.”

“Our new police facility will provide a contemporary and professional environment to support the important work done around the clock by the men and women of the Airport Police,” said David L.Maggard Jr., deputy executive director of public safety for the airport. “As a result, we will be both more efficient and more effective in the way we provide the highest level of public safety services to the airport community.”

“The design of this new facility is as functional as it is beautiful and will help us to continue operating LAX safely and securely, which is important not only to our guests, but to our neighbors as well,” said Valeria Velasco, vice president of the city Airport Commission. “This is [the airport’s] first project groundbreaking in Westchester that is part of our Northside Plan, and we are excited to see it get underway.”

The police facility will include space for the Los Angeles Airport Police Division’s offices as well as a practice range and a multi-purpose room.

The Airport Police Facility will include sustainable features including dual-piping for future recycled water use, and the maximum size solar/photo-voltaic system allowed will be installed on the headquarters building, officials said.

The building is expected to be open by mid-2021.

Staff and Wire Report