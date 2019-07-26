Culver City Edition Local News Mayor Eric Garcetti News

LAX volunteer honored after serving 41 years

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report 254 Views

LOS ANGELES — Every year, tens of millions of travelers at Los Angeles International Airport are greeted and assisted by a corps of dedicated volunteers, but none has served as long as Carole Mullaney, who has volunteered for 41 of the airport’s more than 90-year history. 

On July 21, Mullaney was one of 349 airport volunteers recognized for their service during the airport’s eighth-annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon. Mullaney received a special proclamation from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thanking her for her decades of dedicated service to the airport. 

During the 2019 fiscal year, from July 2018 to June 2019, LAX volunteers gave more than 42,800 volunteer hours. The event recognizes the contributions of LAX’s dedicated volunteers who serve in the airport’s Volunteer Information Professionals (VIPs), the Pets Unstressing Passengers (PUPs) therapy dog program and the LAXceeders student volunteer program.

“Each year, our incredible volunteers assist millions of guests as they travel through LAX, providing a personal touch to create an exceptional experience,” said Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director for operations and emergency management for Los Angeles World Airports, the agency that operates the airport. “We are grateful to these superstars, who give hundreds of volunteer hours each year and never fail to smile, welcome you warmly and help you on your journey.”

Mullaney, the airport’s longest-serving VIP volunteer, signed up to help passengers at LAX in 1978, after spotting an advertisement in the Los Angeles Times seeking volunteers. 

“I called them up, had an interview and they invited me to join, they trained me, and I’ve been here ever since,” Mullaney said. “What I like most about being at LAX is assisting the travelers — the passengers and the greeters — helping them get to the correct location to meet their passengers or send the passengers on their way.”

LAX’s VIP program consists of 204 volunteers, who in fiscal year 2019 directly assisted nearly 1.6 million guests and volunteered more than 38,000 service hours. VIPs can normally be found at information booths located on the lower levels of the terminals near baggage claim, and can provide information about the airport, ground transportation services, concessions, local places to visit and more. 

LAX’s PUPs program has grown to 112 therapy dogs and their handlers, who have contributed more than 4,800 volunteer service hours to providing warmth and welcome to guests. The program features certified therapy dogs who wear “Pet Me” vests. They can be found providing surprise visits throughout gated areas of the terminals. 

Last year, Los Angeles World Airports launched the LAXceeders Student Volunteer Program, which allows students to gain valuable interpersonal skills with guests at the world’s fourth-busiest airport. The program, which began with six students, has grown to 15. 

In addition to helping passengers with general airport information and travel advice, LAX volunteers also serve as a critical part of the airport’s resilience strategy by providing important instructions to guests during emergencies or other unforeseen situations. 

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

Related Articles
Local News News Northeast Edition

Huizar easily wins re-election in 14th Council District

Posted on Author Wave Staff and Wire Reports

LOS ANGELES — City Councilman Jose Huizar fended off a spirited challenge from former county Supervisor Gloria Molina to retain his 14th District seat on the City Council March 3, headlining a winning night for council incumbents. “We did it!” Huizar shouted at his election-night party at Salesian High School, drawing cheers from the crowd. Read More…
Lead Story National & World News Video

Sandra Bland’s death ruled suicide; jail mate says she was emotional

Posted on Author Ed Payne, CNN

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — In the days leading up to Sandra Bland’s death, she wasn’t eating and was emotional, a former jail mate said. Alexandria Pyle, who was in a neighboring cell at the Waller County Jail in Texas, said Bland was upset because her bond was set at $5,000 and no one was returning Read More…
Lead Story National & World News

9 Georgia deputies fired in connection with death of 21-year-old

Posted on Author Joshua Berlinger

ATLANTA — Nine Georgia deputies have been fired in connection with the death of a 21-year-old student in Savannah, Georgia, authorities announced Friday. The firings are related to the case of Matthew Ajibade, who died in an isolation cell on New Year’s Day, said Gena Bilbo, the Chatham County Sheriff’s spokeswoman. Two of the nine Read More…