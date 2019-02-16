Entertainment Lead Story Local News

Learning lab honoring black excellence in film scheduled for Feb. 18

Posted on

LOS ANGELES – The African American Film Critics Association and the African Black American Film Society will sponsor a free learning lab celebrating black excellence in cinema at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the New York Film Academy Theater, 3300 Riverside Drive.

The inaugural event, featuring two of the most successful creative forces in Hollywood – Tendo Nagenda and Alana Mayo – will celebrate what many observers call a “Black Hollywood Renaissance,” sparked by breakout presentations of black culture on the big and small screens.

“From the global blockbuster “Black Panther” and the lyrical indie “If Beale Street Could Talk” to the hilariously poignant comedy sensations “Insecure” and “Atlanta” and beyond, #BlackExcellence in Hollywood is on full blast,” organizers said in a statement. 

“Rightfully, the movement has put an additional spotlight on black creative executives, many of whom have long worked in the trenches to create a pipeline of opportunity for traditionally underrepresented groups.”

Nagenda is widely considered to be among the most successful executives in Hollywood. At Walt Disney Studios, he rose to executive vice president of production before joining Netflix as vice president of original films last August.

Mayo, head of production and development at Outlier Society Productions, is seen as an authentic millennial voice who has fresh ideas about where millennial Hollywood is going next and the role black creative types will play in the journey. 

The event, being held in recognition of Black History Month, is free and open to the public. Interested parties may RSVP at hub.nyfa.edu.

Staff Report

Pluria

