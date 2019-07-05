Community Local News Northeast Edition

Lincoln Park Pool opens after being closed 10 years

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services 130 Views

LINCOLN HEIGHTS — The Lincoln Park Pool was officially re-opened July 1 after being closed for 10 years.

“It took a partnership between federal, county and city offices to make the Lincoln Park Pool and Bathhouse a reality,” Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo said. “I represent a very diverse district. It is important that every community has equal opportunities and resources.”

“The most obvious benefit is we have a place that’s safe and secure that children can come to and that’s the key to the working men and women who live in this neighborhood,” he said.

The cost of the renovations at the facility, 3501 Valley Blvd., was about $10.5 million.

The former pool tank was built in 1951, while the bathhouse was built in 1914, according to Cedillo’s office. After a 10-year closure, renovations were completed for the 9,000-square-foot swimming pool, a 7,300-square-foot decorative pool deck, 4,300-square-foot bathhouse and a 1,600-square-foot children’s splash pad.

“Through the Park Needs Assessment we completed, we confirmed that the Lincoln Heights community is a very high need area,” county Supervisor Hilda Solis said. “That means it needs more recreational opportunities, more trails, parks and more swimming pools.”

“Nonetheless, I am happy to have partnered with Councilman Cedillo to restore this beautiful community pool where our youth, families, and adults can come together and enjoy the park. Projects like these are not easy to finance, but I am glad to have our city and county leaders working together to support our communities.”

Programs offered at the pool will include adult and children’s swim lessons as well as aquatic sports lessons and additional events.

Wave Wire Services

Pluria

Related Articles
Culver City Edition Lead Story Northeast Edition West Edition

De-escalation to be stressed in new use-of-force policy

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Commission voted March 15 to move forward with the creation of use-of-force policies that emphasize de-escalation and the use of minimal force in encounters with the public. A working group that will include the city attorney, LAPD officials and the police officers’ union will come up with specific Read More…
Lead Story Local News West Edition

Inglewood hosts its first farmers market

Posted on Author Amanda Anderson, Contributing Writer

INGLEWOOD — What city officials hope will become a regular activity, a pop up farmers market was held Sept. 17 on Market Street between Manchester Boulevard and Nutwood Avenue. The market was operated by the Social Justice Learning Institute. An estimated 400 residents came out to support the event, enjoying food and festivities. The market Read More…
Lead Story Local News West Edition

Appeals court denies Baca’s request for new trial

Posted on Author City News Service

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court panel Feb. 11 rejected former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca’s appeal of his conviction on charges of obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. The 76-year-old former sheriff, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was sentenced in May 2017 to three years in federal prison, but has remained Read More…