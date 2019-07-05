Lincoln Park Pool opens after being closed 10 years

LINCOLN HEIGHTS — The Lincoln Park Pool was officially re-opened July 1 after being closed for 10 years.

“It took a partnership between federal, county and city offices to make the Lincoln Park Pool and Bathhouse a reality,” Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo said. “I represent a very diverse district. It is important that every community has equal opportunities and resources.”

“The most obvious benefit is we have a place that’s safe and secure that children can come to and that’s the key to the working men and women who live in this neighborhood,” he said.

The cost of the renovations at the facility, 3501 Valley Blvd., was about $10.5 million.

The former pool tank was built in 1951, while the bathhouse was built in 1914, according to Cedillo’s office. After a 10-year closure, renovations were completed for the 9,000-square-foot swimming pool, a 7,300-square-foot decorative pool deck, 4,300-square-foot bathhouse and a 1,600-square-foot children’s splash pad.

“Through the Park Needs Assessment we completed, we confirmed that the Lincoln Heights community is a very high need area,” county Supervisor Hilda Solis said. “That means it needs more recreational opportunities, more trails, parks and more swimming pools.”

“Nonetheless, I am happy to have partnered with Councilman Cedillo to restore this beautiful community pool where our youth, families, and adults can come together and enjoy the park. Projects like these are not easy to finance, but I am glad to have our city and county leaders working together to support our communities.”

Programs offered at the pool will include adult and children’s swim lessons as well as aquatic sports lessons and additional events.

