LOOKING FOR WORK: 200 attend job resource fair at Inglewood’s Rogers Park

INGLEWOOD — Marcus Savage is always on the lookout for local people he can help get squared away with a job or at the very least, the opportunity to get training under their belt that would make them employable.

Savage, hard hat and all, showed up at the Inglewood Stadium Project Jobs and Resource Fair Jan. 25 at Rogers Park with the intention of doing just that.

He didn’t have to worry about trying to fulfill that promise as nearly 200 people made their way to the park’s auditorium to check out what kind of jobs were being offered.

Companies like Southwest Carpenters Training Fund, Turner AECOM/Hunt Joint Venture, Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, and the Los Angeles Black Workers Center, among other, set about the business of looking over potential employees for construction-related jobs at the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

For Savage, representing Southwest Carpenters Training Fund, those jobs come by easier for some people if they went through apprenticeship programs such as the “Brothers Keepers” program he operates.

“It’s a pre-apprenticeship program where we bring in individuals from the neighborhood for these projects,” Savage said. “We try to give them training so that way when they go out on a job assignment, they look for work and they actually get the job or career, they can actually compete with the guys on the job site.

“What we find is that when we hire from the community, a lot of the life skills, or what we call soft skills, are missing. They don’t know how to show up for work on time. Some people show up not sober. Some people work a couple of days and they quit.

“Our program is to curtail all of that. We want to make sure when you hire one of our brothers from the neighborhood, they’re going to show up on time and they’re going to be a productive member of that company.”

Los Angeles Black Workers Center organizer Quincy Coleman said his organization wanted to make sure African Americans had a seat at the table when it comes to the underlying employment opportunities surrounding the new football and entertainment venues in the city.

“We wanted to be a relevant presence directly dealing with the issues of what’s going on in our community, particularly the black community,” Coleman said.

Peter Matich, an employment specialist with the Flintridge Center, sees the job and resource fair as a necessary tool for community hires.

“It’s all about local hiring,” Matich said. “All these big projects … Turner, LA Stadium, they have what you call project labor agreement. They have to hire so many people in the area. It gives a lot of people in the area a chance for employment.”