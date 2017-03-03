Los Angeles municipal election to be held March 7

LOS ANGELES — Voters in Culver City and Los Angeles will go to the polls March 7.

Los Angeles voters will be voting for mayor and eight of 15 City Council seats as well as members of the Los Angeles school board and the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees.

Los Angeles voters also will vote on four ballot measures.

A fifth measure, Measure H, would raise the county sales tax a quarter-cent for 10 years. It was placed on the ballot by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to raise funds to fight homelessness.

Culver City voters will vote on the county homeless initiative and the Los Angeles Community College District races.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti faces 10 challengers in a bid for a second term. He can avoid a May runoff by receiving more than 50 percent of the vote March 7. Otherwise, he will face the person drawing the second most votes, which figures to be Mitchell Schwartz, who identifies himself as a political strategist, an environmentalist and an entrepreneur.

Schwartz was involved in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign and worked in the State Department during his first term in office.

Also running for mayor are David Hernandez, a community advocate; Diane “Pinky” Harman, a retired educator and actor; David “Zuma Dogg” Saltsburg, a community activist; Y.J. Draiman, a neighborhood council board member; Yuval Kremer, Paul Amori, a creative artist; Dennis Richter, a factory worker; Frantz Pierre, a community activist; and Eric Preven, a writer and producer.

In the 11th Council District, incumbent Mike Bonin has two challengers: Mark Ryavec, the president of a residents association; and Robin Rudisill, a businesswoman and coastal activist.

Three seats are up for re-election on the Los Angeles Community College District board.

In Board Seat 2, incumbent Michael Eng is not seeking re-election. Four people are seeking to replace him: former board member and college teacher Steve Veres, community college advocate Steve Goldstein, education advocate Sergio Vargas and college professor Thomas Norman.

In Board Seat 4, incumbent Ernest Moreno, a longtime district employee, is facing Dallas Fowler, a South Los Angeles resident and a city commissioner.

In Board Seat 6, incumbent Nancy Pearlman is being challenged by college professor Gabriel Buelna.

In the Los Angeles Unified School District, board President Steve Zimmer faces three challengers in District 4, educator and parent Allison Polhill, educator and children’s advocate Nick Melvoin and police specialist and parent Gregory Martayan.

Two of the four ballot measures for city of Los Angeles voters are about marijuana.

Proposition M would establish taxes on marijuana businesses, while authorizing criminal penalties for non-approved marijuana businesses and outlining the City Council’s authority to regulate cannabis-related activities.

Initiative Ordinance N would authorize a permitting system for marijuana businesses, giving existing marijuana businesses time to register for permits, allowing marijuana businesses in select non-residential areas and setting distance requirements from schools. It also authorizes fines for unauthorized marijuana activities and sets a tax on “adult use marijuana sales.”

Measures M and N both require only a simple majority for approval, but if both are approved, the one receiving the most votes will be enacted.

Charter Amendment P would increase the maximum term of franchises, licenses and permits issued by the Harbor Department from 50 years to 66 years, making the city consistent with state law. It requires a simple majority vote for approval.

Measure S would impose a two-year moratorium on development projects that require amendments to the city’s General Plan, require a public review of the city’s General Plan every five years and prohibit project applicants from performing environmental impact reports for their own projects. It requires a simple majority for approval.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For help locating your polling place, call (800) 815-2666.

West Los Angeles College in Culver City will be one of several sites where voters can cast their March election ballots early. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 and 5 in the Fine Arts Building, Room 103.

West L.A. College is located at 9000 Overland Avenue. Free parking is available in the adjacent parking structure. Visitors should enter on Overland, turn right on Albert Vera and go up the hill to the parking structure.