Lynwood groups collaborate on food pantry service

Posted on

LYNWOOD — The Lynwood Unified School District’s food pantry service has joined forces with leaders from the city of Lynwood to serve a greater number of families in need during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Lynwood’s Greater Emmanuel Temple Church has partnered with the district and is hosting the service, allowing families to receive pick-up-and-go groceries upon appointment at the church. Families can request the service by contacting the Student Services hotline at (310) 635-8837.

Reformed Church of Los Angeles is also providing volunteers to support district staff during school closures. With the additional aid, it’s estimated that around 1,000 families can be served through June.

“We’re proud to lock arms with Lynwood Unified in serving the community,” said Pastor Nisan Stewart, of Emmanuel Temple Church. “The more families we can reach the more we can spread the love and togetherness that makes Lynwood special.”

The district’s pantry is truly a team effort. The food itself is made possible by a partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Giving Children Hope organization and the Lynwood Partners Educational Foundation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is also lending support to the district, as well as the city of Lynwood which continues to advocate for children and seniors.

“We’re so grateful to our partners who share a passion for helping our community during these uncertain times,” LUSD Superintendent Gudiel R. Crosthwaite said. “Together, we can make an impact that reflects the strength of this city.”  

School district alumni recently volunteered to provide food for 100 families at the district office through a pantry program that is only growing stronger.

The Lynwood Rotary Club recently presented a grant of $5,000 to the program to further serve students and families experiencing homelessness.

Prior to Lynwood’s food pantry in 2019, more than 100 families across the district participated in Giving Children Hope’s weekly “We Got Your Back” nutritional food backpack program, which provides fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy products, meats and canned goods. The program provided the much-needed support for McKinney-Vento and struggling families to ensure their academic success. 

Through a separate effort, LUSD Nutritional Services is making its own impact throughout Lynwood by providing breakfast and lunch to families five days per week. More than 33,000 meals have been served thus far.

“Inspiring children to learn and achieve starts with making sure they are supplied with their basic needs,” school board President Gary Hardie Jr. said. “I’m proud of the way the entire city is coming together to lift up one another. Lynwood is truly united.” 

Wave Staff Report

Pluria

