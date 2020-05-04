MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Organization helps serve families of cancer patients

By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer

When parents find out their baby has been diagnosed with cancer, it’s an unforgettable, unimaginable devastating moment.

The life they have known ceases to exist and their focus is not only on the health and well-being of their baby, but also on how they are going to successfully navigate the obstacle course now set before them.

That’s the reason Katie Quintas and her husband, Silvio, co-founded Here To Serve, an organization that works with pediatric cancer patients. They also work with parents diagnosed with cancer who have school-age kids at home.

The program, which helps families who make $1 more than the 138% government poverty threshold and don’t qualify for government assistance, is designed to answer questions and ease the load for families.

Here to Serve’s priority is to continually engage the family support network throughout the entire journey, providing resources and opportunities for friends and loved ones to address the family’s needs with the least amount of intrusion.

What most families don’t realize in the beginning, Quintas said, is that the same friends and family members, with the best intentions, often go back to their lives when support is needed the most.

Quintas, 65, knows all about it firsthand. Within six months of each other, her husband and 16-year-old son Bryan were both diagnosed with cancer. Her husband had leukemia and her son, a 16-year-old sophomore in high school at the time, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Adding more anxiety to the situation was the fact that her son was being treated at the City of Hope in Duarte while her husband was being treated at UCLA in Westwood.

The experience threw Quintas back on her heels as she tried to figure out a new normal for her family.

What to do next, when to do it, how to do it, and who should do it are just some of the questions that needed answers. Families need to consider how schedules will be maintained, a parent needing to work, cleaning the house, grocery shopping, dietary restrictions, mowing the lawn, meetings at school, and for some, their other children.

Trying to maintain some kind of normalcy, while simultaneously dedicating one’s self to their sick child, can become overwhelming.

“I became acutely aware of the mind-numbing pain that happens when a life-threatening health crisis knocks at your door,” Quintas said. “I also experienced the awe-inspiring help of family, friends, acquaintances, coworkers and the community at large.”

Quintas said while everyone wanted to help, the thought of organizing the church, school, family, friends, and coworkers was a monumental task.

“It can become another burden because you don’t have time to coordinate a schedule for everyone to help,” she said. “I pushed away a lot of help. I did not embrace it or try to organize it.”

Quintas, whose husband died two months before their son graduated from USC in 2014, said she started Here to Serve because of what she had lived through.

“I also started it because families need to focus on nothing but their sick child,” she said. “Not finances, laundry, yard work or meals.”

After going through her own ordeal, Quintas realized there were many services she could have used, had she known about them.

“That’s what started me thinking there has to be a better way,” she said. “People step in to help and can still fail. I conceived of Here to Serve to bring together, not only the community of volunteers who wish to help but also the many support services that often go untapped because you either are not aware of them or do not have the energy to seek them out. Here to Serve strives to make a difference. We turn people into givers.”

In a study of 500 caregivers conducted by the Family Caregiver Alliance, 90% found caregiving to be frustrating, draining and painful.

Here to Serve, which works with a family until their sick child goes into remission, has what they call care communities made up of friends, relatives, neighbors and community members who want to assist the family in tangible ways. On average, children will spend more than a year receiving treatment during a serious medical crisis. The goal is to create a stable environment for patients and families throughout the treatment period.

The organization provides a number of services including, but not limited to meals, child care, laundry household chores, errands, yard work, transportation, pet care, grocery shopping and more.

Through Here to Serve’s family care coordinators and its website, free services are offered to help mobilize, inspire, encourage, intercede, navigate, collaborate, facilitate and bring together communities of people and service organizations to assist caregivers and their loved ones during times of medical crisis throughout the entire journey.

Family care coordinators set up and manage online care communities by mobilizing the support of friends and neighbors as well as raising funds and keeping family and friends updated about a child’s condition so the parents can focus on their child’s care and retain a sense of normalcy for their other children.

“When we work with a new family, we do the intake and then set up a care community online,” said Quintas, who stresses it is important to catch families at the initial diagnosis. “The process takes about a week.

“Depending on what cancer they are dealing with, the average time we work with a particular family is about 18 months,” said Quintas, who works with local foundations for family referrals. “About 50% of those children, unfortunately, fall out of remission.”

There are startling statistics about children with cancer and their families.

There are 10,000 children diagnosed with cancer each year. The average length of treatment is 18 months. About 56% of parents have to quit their jobs, are laid off, or have to take off work. About one-quarter of parents lose 40% of their income and 30% experience food and housing insecurity after six months.

Like most nonprofits, Here to Serve could always use more funding.

“We raise about $120,000-$135,000 a year,” said Quintas, who hopes to take Here to Serve nationwide. “To be really successful we need to hit the $500,000 mark.”

Here to Serve’s operations have changed slightly since the COVID-19 crisis.

“People coming into homes delivering meals has become much harder to do because families already have to be cautious,” said Quintas. “Imagine that you have a critically ill child, but someone wants to come do your laundry and bring you dinner.

“The person you had in your house to clean at one time, you no longer want in your home. It’s a complicated life when you have a child dealing with cancer. COVID-19 has made it worse.”

So, to continue to serve its families, Here to Serve now gives out gift cards from Grubhub.

Here to Serve’s annual Casino Night and Auction is still scheduled for Sept. 19. The event, Quintas said, provides up to 50% of the organization’s annual budget. In light of COVID-19, she is hopeful the date will hold.

Since starting Here to Serve, Quintas finds purpose in getting up each day.

“I feel this is a calling,” Quintas said. “Once you find your purpose in life, it’s the most rewarding thing that can happen. I started Here to Serve to give families hope. But when they don’t have hope, I know how they feel because I had a win and a loss.”

