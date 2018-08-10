MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Shared Harvest Fund helps students pay down debt

By Jose Ivan Cazares

The Federal Reserve published data that shows Americans owe a record $1.5 trillion in student loans as of 2018, and, according to the same data, black and Latino borrowers are the most burdened by this increase in debt.

The Shared Harvest Fund, a crowd funded initiative, seeks to help all students with the burden of financial aid debt by allowing them to use their acquired skills to benefit their communities.

College graduates in the U.S. accumulate and average $28,400 in student loan debt by the time they earn their bachelor’s degree and it’s not unheard of for many to owe more money.

The Shared Harvest Fund’s Debt Freelancer Initiative connects graduates with nonprofits in need of their services and rewards them with direct payments on a loan of their choice.

Shared Harvest is also developing a program geared toward college freshmen interested in debt-freelancing that would allow them to start paying back their student loans before they graduate.

The organization markets itself as a for-purpose social enterprise. It is reliant on crowd funding and donations. Eighty percent of Shared Harvest’s revenue collected through onetime subscription fees goes back to debt-freelancers in the form of payments on their loans and it plans to offer $20 million in debt relief by 2020.

The Shared Harvest Fund capitalizes on trends in the job market like the gig economy. The gig economy is a shift away from permanent job seeking in favor of short-term freelance work.

The trend is most visible in the success of companies like Uber and Postmates, which market themselves as perfect employers for students, entrepreneurs and other creative types who value flexibility over steady work.

Like those companies, Shared Harvest uses technology to connect its members. Nonprofits can register at sharedharvestfund.org and post recruitment adds free of charge.

Graduates can register on the same website, access the postings and pitch projects of their own. The service will also be expanded to allow private businesses to post employment opportunities and career fair ads.

Shared Harvest Fund members take on projects to tackle homelessness, work on projects dealing with wrongful convictions and can advocate for a variety of social issues.

“We wanted to make it as easy and accessible as Pokemon Go. We’re in the 21st century. People need to be able to own their time,” said NanaEfua Baidoo Afoh-Manin, co-founder and CEO of Shared Harvest, who goes by BAM. She said the program is designed to be easy for members to find projects they are passionate about by allowing them to create a detailed profile highlighting their skills, experience in their fields and personal interests.

Members can earn from $100 to $250 toward paying their student loan debt per project, or accumulate points for hourly work throughout the year to pay off a larger sum at once.

BAM said each project lasts no longer than three months. However, she also said members can use the platform to network and establish long term relationships

“Student debt is like a new form of indentured servitude,” BAM said. “Everyone has a story about a student who worked their way up to a top college, gets an incredible send off and ends up in college, gets in mountains of debt trying to achieve what they believe is going to be their dream job.

“However, they end up having to choose between a job they really love and paying off this debt that’s suddenly a real part of their lives.”

BAM is a physician and took on a significant amount of debt herself during her academic career. She said she’s witnessed first hand the mental and physical impacts crippling debt can have on a person.

“Working in an emergency room I saw a lot of cases of depression and suicide surrounding this feeling of helplessness and we wanted to make a difference,” BAM said.

During her first year as an undergraduate, BAM found herself forced to take out a student loan to repair the roof at her mother’s house, which had collapsed.

“When I was in school they were giving out student loans like candy and I didn’t really get much counseling,” BAM said. “Long story short, I could have paid for three roof tops with that money, but it took me incredibly long to pay it off. When my mom passed away, I felt very emotional. I felt like I failed her because I still had all this debt, but I wanted to go to medical school and ended up taking in even more debt.”

BAM was eventually able to see that her accomplishments outweigh the negative impact debt has had on her life and has even taken on more debt to establish Shared Harvest.

“We’re taking on debt to help others with debt,” she said laughing. She said the program is beneficial for all parties involved, including private businesses seeking to deepen their ties with the communities they serve, and hopes to see more involvement from such businesses.

INFORMATION BOX

CEO/ Founder – NanaEfua (BAM) Baidoo Afoh-Manin

Years in operation – 1

Number of employees – N/A

Annual budget – $1.5 million

Location – 925 N. La Brea Blvd. Suite 5059 Los Angeles, 90038