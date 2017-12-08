MAKING A DIFFERENCE: CASA of Los Angeles helps children in foster system

Without the help of its more than 700 volunteers, nonprofit CASA L.A. wouldn’t have the numbers to help the thousands of children awaiting their fates at the hands of the Los Angeles County’s Dependency Court.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization that pairs trained volunteer advocates with foster children. As volunteers, their job is to not only advocate for and support the child, but to also investigate the child’s situation, report any difficulties they observe the child might be having and recommend services the child could benefit from to the courts.

“[CASA] fills a need created by a challenging system,” the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Wende Nichols-Julien said. “It is a system of child abuse and neglect and family situations that are complicated, which are then met with an overburdened system.”

The caseworkers responsible for ensuring that these children are placed in safe homes, Nichols-Julien said, have caseloads that are extraordinarily high. As a consequence, vulnerable children don’t always get the advocacy they need to thrive and be safe.

And that’s where CASA comes in. Advocates spend numerous hours every month with their assigned children so they can figure out their mental and physical needs as well as a permanency plan for them.

With the one-on-one advocacy the volunteers provide, children in the welfare system are given the chance to live in safe environments, are found a permanent home and family, and are bestowed the care and support necessary for their emotional, physical and psychological well-being.

With the more than 30,000 open cases in L.A.’s child welfare system, hundreds of children a day show up to the courts unaccompanied, Nichols-Julien said. As a response, the organization’s court assistance program teams up volunteers to accompany children to court hearings and appointments and wait for them throughout the day.

Then there is the Transition Age Youth program for adolescents that are aging out of the foster care system. In addition to connecting youth to services critical to their survival after they exit the system, mentors help them with college readiness, financial aid and other things relevant to their age group, Nichols-Julien said.

For the 35 percent of children 5 and under that enter the foster system in L.A. County, the Early Childhood Training program trains volunteer advocates to understand the child’s development. Beyond gaining knowledge on early childhood development, volunteers learn how to recognize “developmental milestones and possible delays exhibited by the children, like the loss of speech, or lack of facial expressions or social skills,” according to the organization’s website.

Although CASA served nearly 1,000 children last year and the number of volunteers is growing, there’s still a lot of work to be done, Nichols-Julien said.

“The growth we need to meet the needs of the kids in Los Angeles is extraordinary,” she said, emphasizing the 30,000 open cases in the county.

But as a branch of a national movement that began in late 1970’s Seattle, Los Angeles is one of 900 CASA sectors across the country that are changing the lives of foster youth forever.

INFORMATION BOX

CEO: Wende Nichols-Julien

Annual budget: $4.2 million

Years in operation: 1978

Number of employees: 36

Location: Edmund D. Edelman Children’s Court

201 Centre Plaza Drive, Suite 1100

Monterey Park, 91754-2142